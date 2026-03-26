Kid-friendly Nex Playground video game console increasing price to $299, still requires $90 subscription to play all games

The family-friendly Nex Playground has become a popular choice for parents looking to introduce kids to gaming, but it'll soon get more expensive at $299.

TL;DR: The Nex Playground mini-console will increase its price from $249 to $299 due to rising costs of key components like memory and storage caused by AI-driven demand and global shortages. The console also requires a $90 yearly subscription for full game access beyond the included starter pack.

Everything is getting more expensive, even smaller-scale niche gaming products like the Nex Playground.

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On the heels of an Xbox price hike, and the PS5's suspected 100 Euro price increase across Europe, another lesser-known console-maker is also raising prices.

The kid-friendly Nex Playground mini-console will soon raise prices by $50, going from its current $249 price to a $299. If that price looks familiar, it's actually the same price that the best-selling Nintendo Switch launched at in 2017.

The culprit for the price hike is the ongoing component shortage that's affecting the entire electronics market. AI data centers are eating up all the chips, and higher demand is skyrocketing prices of critical parts like storage and DRAM memory.

What's most interesting about the Nex Playground is that it requires a $90/year subscription in order to fully play. The console comes with a 5-game starter pack for free, but all the other games can only be played on a subscription called the PlayPass.

Nex co-founder and CEO David Lee explains the situation in his own words: