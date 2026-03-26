TweakTown
News
Gaming

Kid-friendly Nex Playground video game console increasing price to $299, still requires $90 subscription to play all games

The family-friendly Nex Playground has become a popular choice for parents looking to introduce kids to gaming, but it'll soon get more expensive at $299.

Kid-friendly Nex Playground video game console increasing price to $299, still requires $90 subscription to play all games
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Nex Playground mini-console will increase its price from $249 to $299 due to rising costs of key components like memory and storage caused by AI-driven demand and global shortages. The console also requires a $90 yearly subscription for full game access beyond the included starter pack.

Everything is getting more expensive, even smaller-scale niche gaming products like the Nex Playground.

Kid-friendly Nex Playground video game console increasing price to $299, still requires $90 subscription to play all games 2
2

On the heels of an Xbox price hike, and the PS5's suspected 100 Euro price increase across Europe, another lesser-known console-maker is also raising prices.

The kid-friendly Nex Playground mini-console will soon raise prices by $50, going from its current $249 price to a $299. If that price looks familiar, it's actually the same price that the best-selling Nintendo Switch launched at in 2017.

The culprit for the price hike is the ongoing component shortage that's affecting the entire electronics market. AI data centers are eating up all the chips, and higher demand is skyrocketing prices of critical parts like storage and DRAM memory.

What's most interesting about the Nex Playground is that it requires a $90/year subscription in order to fully play. The console comes with a 5-game starter pack for free, but all the other games can only be played on a subscription called the PlayPass.

Nex co-founder and CEO David Lee explains the situation in his own words:

Over the past six months, the cost of key components - especially memory (DDR) and storage (eMMC) - has risen significantly across the industry. These increases are driven in part by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, which is reshaping global supply and demand for these parts. You may have seen reports about the broader memory shortage.

Like many consumer electronics companies, we've worked hard to absorb these cost increases for as long as possible. However, at current levels, it's no longer something we can sustainably carry on our own.

Photo of the Nex Playground Active Play System
Best Deals: Nex Playground Active Play System
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$249.99 USD
$249 USD-
Buy
$249.99 USD
$249 USD-
Buy
$249.99 USD
$249 USD-
Buy
$249.99 USD
$249 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/26/2026 at 3:30 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:nexplayground.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles