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Intel Core Ultra 3 205T spotted on PassMark, 10% slower than Core Ultra 5 225T

Recent PassMark results show the Core Ultra 3 205T as 4% faster in single-core performance but 10% slower in multi-core performance than the Ultra 5 225T.

Intel Core Ultra 3 205T spotted on PassMark, 10% slower than Core Ultra 5 225T
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TL;DR: Intel's Arrow Lake Core Ultra 3 205T, an OEM-only budget CPU with 8 cores and 15 MB L3 cache, outperforms the 10-core Ultra 5 225T in single-threaded PassMark tests but trails by 10% in multi-threaded performance, making it suitable for low-power office systems.

Intel's Arrow Lake lineup of CPUs contains several SKUs that are not publicly available for purchase. Intel reserves these CPUs for OEMs only, which is why you haven't seen the Core Ultra 3 205T or the Ultra 5 225T on the shelves of your local computer retailer.

The Core Ultra 3 205T is a budget-oriented CPU SKU that appeared much later than other Core 200-series CPUs, such as the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus. For the first time since its launch, we are seeing the Core Ultra 3 205T benchmarked.

The PassMark benchmark scores of the Core Ultra 3 205T paint an interesting picture. It punches above its weight in single-threaded performance, delivering 4,432 points, which is 4% higher than the Core Ultra 5 225T's score. The picture flips when we reach the multi-threaded portion of the test, where the Ultra 5 225T beats the 205T by about 10%.

Intel Core Ultra 3 205T spotted on PassMark, 10% slower than Core Ultra 5 225T 2
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That result is to be expected, however, since the 205T only has 8 cores compared to the 10-core configuration of the Ultra 5 225T. Moreover, the Ultra 3 205T has just 15 MB of L3 cache vs 20 MB on the Ultra 5 225T.

Compared to other CPUs in PassMark's database, the Ultra 3 205T is about 15% slower in multi-threaded tests than the normal Ultra 5 225, but it comes ahead of the Ryzen AI 5 435 by a significant margin in both single-threaded and multi-threaded tests.

It is important to note that the Core Ultra 3 205T has apparently been tested with a 35W TDP, making it suitable for low-end, mass-produced office builds. PassMark scores also tend to become more accurate as more samples are registered, so it will be interesting to see whether the gap between the Ultra 3 205T and its more expensive competitors closes or widens.

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News Source:cpubenchmark.net

Tech Reporter

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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