8BitDo's new retro Xbox console-themed mouse and keyboard look fantastic

8BitDo is launching two cool-looking retro-inspired Xbox Edition peripherals with the new Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse.

8BitDo's new retro Xbox console-themed mouse and keyboard look fantastic
TL;DR: 8BitDo's Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox's Transparent Green Edition. The keyboard includes per-key RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity, while the mouse offers a high-performance sensor and customizable buttons. Both are available for pre-order and will launch in January 2025.

8BitDo's new Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox console, specifically the Transparent Green Edition. The custom Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard's arrow keys also adopt the red, blue, green, and yellow of the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons.

Throw in a dedicated Xbox Button that brings up the Windows Game Bar, and it's a pretty incredible-looking keyboard - especially for longtime Xbox fans. Unlike other retro keyboards from 8BitDo, the Xbox Edition includes per-key RGB lighting to complement the transparent design. The Xbox Edition supports Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and ships with those large programmable buttons that debuted with the standard Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard.

The custom Retro R8 Mouse is also a looker, with a similar Transparent Green design. It ships with a charging dock and customizable side buttons on the left and right that look like the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons. Hardware-wise, it includes the high-performance PAW 3395 26K sensor that supports an 8K polling rate.

The Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition ($119.99) and Retro R8 Mouse Xbox Edition ($59.99) are expected to launch in January 2025. Pre-orders are now open at select retailers like Amazon. Here's a breakdown of the specs.

ItemDetails
Model8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition
Dimensions and WeightKeyboard: 376.6 x 169.6 x 46.8mm, 1100 grams, Dual Super Buttons: 160.2 x 74.6 x 32.3mm, 270 grams
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB
Battery Type and Life4000 mAh Li-on battery, 280 hours (2.4G wireless), 300 hours (Bluetooth)
SwitchesKailh Jellyfish X, Hot-swappable PCB
KeycapsDouble-layered ABS keycaps with matte UV coating
LightingRGB Backlight
Software8BitDo Ultimate Software V2
What's In The Box8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition, 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons, 2.4G adapter, USB cable, Instruction manual, 8BitDo Fun Stickers
ItemDetails
Model8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - Xbox Edition
Dimensions and WeightMouse: 115 x 58 x 39.4mm, 77 grams, 1100 grams, Dock: 115.17 x 58 x 45.88mm, 192 grams
ConnectivityBluetooth LE 5.3, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB
Battery Type and Life450 mAh Li-ion battery, 100 hours (Bluetooth), 26-105 hours (2.4G depending on polling rate)
Sensor3395 Sensor
DPI26,000
Software8BitDo Ultimate Software V2
What's In The Box8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - Xbox Edition, Charging dock, 2.4G adapter, USB cable, Instruction manual
NEWS SOURCES:8bitdo.com, 8bitdo.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

