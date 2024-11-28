8BitDo's new retro Xbox console-themed mouse and keyboard look fantastic

8BitDo's new Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox console, specifically the Transparent Green Edition. The custom Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard's arrow keys also adopt the red, blue, green, and yellow of the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons.
Throw in a dedicated Xbox Button that brings up the Windows Game Bar, and it's a pretty incredible-looking keyboard - especially for longtime Xbox fans. Unlike other retro keyboards from 8BitDo, the Xbox Edition includes per-key RGB lighting to complement the transparent design. The Xbox Edition supports Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and ships with those large programmable buttons that debuted with the standard Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard.
The custom Retro R8 Mouse is also a looker, with a similar Transparent Green design. It ships with a charging dock and customizable side buttons on the left and right that look like the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons. Hardware-wise, it includes the high-performance PAW 3395 26K sensor that supports an 8K polling rate.
The Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition ($119.99) and Retro R8 Mouse Xbox Edition ($59.99) are expected to launch in January 2025. Pre-orders are now open at select retailers like Amazon. Here's a breakdown of the specs.
|Item
|Details
|Model
|8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition
|Dimensions and Weight
|Keyboard: 376.6 x 169.6 x 46.8mm, 1100 grams, Dual Super Buttons: 160.2 x 74.6 x 32.3mm, 270 grams
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB
|Battery Type and Life
|4000 mAh Li-on battery, 280 hours (2.4G wireless), 300 hours (Bluetooth)
|Switches
|Kailh Jellyfish X, Hot-swappable PCB
|Keycaps
|Double-layered ABS keycaps with matte UV coating
|Lighting
|RGB Backlight
|Software
|8BitDo Ultimate Software V2
|What's In The Box
|8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition, 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons, 2.4G adapter, USB cable, Instruction manual, 8BitDo Fun Stickers
|Item
|Details
|Model
|8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - Xbox Edition
|Dimensions and Weight
|Mouse: 115 x 58 x 39.4mm, 77 grams, 1100 grams, Dock: 115.17 x 58 x 45.88mm, 192 grams
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth LE 5.3, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB
|Battery Type and Life
|450 mAh Li-ion battery, 100 hours (Bluetooth), 26-105 hours (2.4G depending on polling rate)
|Sensor
|3395 Sensor
|DPI
|26,000
|Software
|8BitDo Ultimate Software V2
|What's In The Box
|8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse - Xbox Edition, Charging dock, 2.4G adapter, USB cable, Instruction manual
