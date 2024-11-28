8BitDo's new retro Xbox console-themed mouse and keyboard look fantastic

8BitDo is launching two cool-looking retro-inspired Xbox Edition peripherals with the new Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse.

TL;DR: 8BitDo's Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox's Transparent Green Edition. The keyboard includes per-key RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity, while the mouse offers a high-performance sensor and customizable buttons. Both are available for pre-order and will launch in January 2025. 8BitDo's Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox's Transparent Green Edition. The keyboard includes per-key RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity, while the mouse offers a high-performance sensor and customizable buttons. Both are available for pre-order and will launch in January 2025.

8BitDo's new Xbox Edition Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse feature a design inspired by the original Xbox console, specifically the Transparent Green Edition. The custom Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard's arrow keys also adopt the red, blue, green, and yellow of the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Throw in a dedicated Xbox Button that brings up the Windows Game Bar, and it's a pretty incredible-looking keyboard - especially for longtime Xbox fans. Unlike other retro keyboards from 8BitDo, the Xbox Edition includes per-key RGB lighting to complement the transparent design. The Xbox Edition supports Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and ships with those large programmable buttons that debuted with the standard Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard.

The custom Retro R8 Mouse is also a looker, with a similar Transparent Green design. It ships with a charging dock and customizable side buttons on the left and right that look like the Xbox controller's ABXY buttons. Hardware-wise, it includes the high-performance PAW 3395 26K sensor that supports an 8K polling rate.

6

The Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition ($119.99) and Retro R8 Mouse Xbox Edition ($59.99) are expected to launch in January 2025. Pre-orders are now open at select retailers like Amazon. Here's a breakdown of the specs.

6

Item Details Model 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition Dimensions and Weight Keyboard: 376.6 x 169.6 x 46.8mm, 1100 grams, Dual Super Buttons: 160.2 x 74.6 x 32.3mm, 270 grams Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB Battery Type and Life 4000 mAh Li-on battery, 280 hours (2.4G wireless), 300 hours (Bluetooth) Switches Kailh Jellyfish X, Hot-swappable PCB Keycaps Double-layered ABS keycaps with matte UV coating Lighting RGB Backlight Software 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 What's In The Box 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition, 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons, 2.4G adapter, USB cable, Instruction manual, 8BitDo Fun Stickers

6