GeForce NOW's new Cloud Playtest feature is built for game developers

GeForce NOW's latest feature, Cloud Playtest, gives developers and publishers a cloud-based tool for testing, playtests, and access to playable builds.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Cloud Playtest enables developers and publishers to securely conduct global playtests, quality assurance, and media events using powerful RTX hardware. It supports gameplay capture, input data, and optimization collaboration, enhancing remote development while ensuring privacy and security for games years from release.

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) currently underway in San Francisco, NVIDIA has announced a new developer-focused feature for its GeForce NOW cloud streaming service. Cloud Playtest gives developers and publishers a way to securely conduct internal, external, and even press-related playtests covering early internal tests, quality assurance, and hands-on media events.

This is something NVIDIA has been developing for a while. During our pre-brief with representatives, Cloud Playtest is already being used by developers and publishers such as 2K, Activision, Bethesda, Frontier, Techland, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and even Xbox Game Studios.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the service is already being used for playtests for games that are still two or three years out from release, with Cloud Playtest democratizing the idea of testing and even quality assurance by giving testers access to ready-to-go builds playable on a wide range of GeForce RTX hardware, including GeForce NOW pods with up to GeForce RTX 5080 levels of performance.

In addition to offering developers and publishers a global tool for testing builds, the Cloud Playtest can also capture gameplay, webcam input, and data like controller input and rendering information. NVIDIA also confirms that Cloud Playtest could be used for optimization, with the GeForce team available to assist or collaborate early to enhance and optimize drivers ahead of release.

GeForce NOW Cloud Playtest is an impressive developer-forward feature of NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform, and it's likely to grow in popularity as remote work and development teams based in different cities and countries continue to collaborate. And with games set to use the platform that are years from release, NVIDIA is working with developers to ensure privacy and security concerns are addressed through measures like encryption and codenames.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

