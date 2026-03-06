TweakTown
News
Gaming

SEGA says high-quality, well-reviewed games don't always sell tons of copies

SEGA management says that its games are often well-reviewed, highly-acclaimed, and known for quality, but that doesn't always lead to boosted game sales.

SEGA says high-quality, well-reviewed games don't always sell tons of copies
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: SEGA acknowledges that high critical acclaim for its games has not consistently led to increased sales. The company plans to enhance marketing, sales strategies, and offer more discounts or subscription deals to boost game unit sales and improve overall revenue.

SEGA executives offer candor in their responses to an investor Q&A, admitting that high praise doesn't always lead to a boost in game sales.

SEGA says high-quality, well-reviewed games don't always sell tons of copies 20241014225029
2

If the entertainment industry is fickle, then the interactive portion is like a picky-eating child; oftentimes, there's no real rhyme or reason for the trends that occur, and games can come out of left field and amass millions of sales. This disparity also extends to well-reviewed games--just because a game is highly-lauded and beloved by reviewers or fans doesn't always mean it'll sell millions of copies.

SEGA's latest investors Q&A shows a frank and rather direct acknowledgement of the company's situation, at least when it comes to game sales volume, and how it hopes to spark more purchases through marketing and discounts. Capcom took this approach, and it's worked out quite well for them.

Here's what the executives said when asked about the challenges and improvement measures that SEGA needs to do in order to scale its game unit sales:

"While the development costs per title for our mainstay titles are lower compared to so-called AAA titles in the industry, we recognize that our strength lies in the relatively high acclaim we receive for quality.

"On the other hand, we also recognize that such high evaluations have yet to translate into a further increase in unit sales.

"While continuing to hone our development capabilities-the source of our strength-we believe there is still significant room for improvement and earnings upside in our 'power to sell,' namely our marketing and sales mechanisms. As explained earlier, we are currently undergoing reforms in this area to realize a scale-up in sales."

So what does this mean? SEGA might offer more seasonal discounts and sales on its games in a bid to sell more units, and the company could also make more subscription deals in the hopes of sparking more game sales as a result of the potential splash-over engagement.

Best Deals: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - PlayStation 5
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$43.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/6/2026 at 3:50 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:segasammy.co.jp

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles