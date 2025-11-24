eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

Retro PC gaming fans are in for a treat as eXoWin9x includes just about every Windows game from 1995 through to 1997 in a single package.

If you grew up playing PC games on DOS and operating systems like Windows 95 and Windows 98, then here's an early present for the holiday season - eXoWin9x Vol. 1. A single pack available to download that includes 662 fully emulated games from 1994 through to 1996, released during the era where Windows went 32-bit and became the go-to operating system for PC.

The list of games included in the 263GB package includes well-known classics like DOOM II, MechWarrior 2, Myst, SimCity 2000, Heroes of Might and Magic, Quake, Wing Commander IV, and the original Diablo. Still, it's chock-full of forgotten classics and lesser-known games you might recall from the era. Titles like Spycraft - The Great Game, SimGolf, Rally Racers, Phantasmagoria, and several other multimedia-enhanced games from the CD-ROM era, as well as rare releases no longer available on any platform.

It's an impressive collection with a detailed front-end that includes information and goodies for each game, including cover art, manuals, soundtracks, and other materials. Everything is pre-configured with a simple setup process, and every game runs in a virtual machine from a single launcher, so there's no need to configure or modify your existing system.

The focus of this package is on English games; however, other languages are supported, where the team behind eXoWin9x found copies. And, as the name suggests, this is Volume 1, with plans to continue the project with more Windows-based games running from 1997 through to 2000. And yes, multiplayer support is included, with automatic IPX hosting that allows you to "play multiplayer games online against anyone else who has the project installed."

For more information on the project, including a download link to the project's 262GB Torrent file, head to the official eXoWin9x page.