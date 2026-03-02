TweakTown
News
Gaming

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters could be in development by Iron Galaxy Studios

The developer of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters has seemingly revealed itself in an elusive LinkedIn post with the iconic 'Please Stand By'.

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters could be in development by Iron Galaxy Studios
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Iron Galaxy Studios is reportedly developing remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, supported by their LinkedIn post featuring the classic Fallout loading screen. With prior experience on Fallout 76 and Skyrim, Iron Galaxy is well-equipped to handle these high-profile RPG remasters, though no official confirmation has been made.

A report from January stated that remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas were currently in development, and these claims were substantiated by Bethesda's Todd Howard when the CEO said, "multiple Fallout projects" are in the works. What wasn't revealed was the studio behind the projects.

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters could be in development by Iron Galaxy Studios 28030320261149
3

Well, it seems we now know which studio will be at the helm of the remasters, as a post on LinkedIn has revealed Iron Galaxy Studios heavily alluding to working on the Fallout franchise. The LinkedIn account for Iron Galaxy Studios shared an image of the classic Fallout loading screen with the caption, "Today's our February company meeting. It's time to catch up with what the company's been up to and what's coming up next for IG."

Looking closely at the image, we can see it's actually an image of a deck containing 72 slides. Additionally, Iron Galaxy Studios has previously worked with Bethesda Studios in the past, such as contributing to the development of Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, and even Skyrim. Furthermore, Iron Galaxy also assisted with the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim. This experience indicates Iron Galaxy is more than capable of handling remasters of two of the most renowned RPG games ever made, Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters could be in development by Iron Galaxy Studios 615165156
3

However, given this isn't an official announcement from either Bethesda or Iron Galaxy, we should take it with a healthy amount of skepticism. But for now, it appears Iron Galaxy is working on something to do with Fallout, as for what that is, we can only hope it's remasters.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
$549.99 USD
$549.99 USD$549.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
-
-$538.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/2/2026 at 10:03 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, linkedin.com, and mynintendonews.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles