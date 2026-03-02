Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters could be in development by Iron Galaxy Studios

The developer of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remasters has seemingly revealed itself in an elusive LinkedIn post with the iconic 'Please Stand By'.

TL;DR: Iron Galaxy Studios is reportedly developing remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, supported by their LinkedIn post featuring the classic Fallout loading screen. With prior experience on Fallout 76 and Skyrim, Iron Galaxy is well-equipped to handle these high-profile RPG remasters, though no official confirmation has been made.

A report from January stated that remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas were currently in development, and these claims were substantiated by Bethesda's Todd Howard when the CEO said, "multiple Fallout projects" are in the works. What wasn't revealed was the studio behind the projects.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Well, it seems we now know which studio will be at the helm of the remasters, as a post on LinkedIn has revealed Iron Galaxy Studios heavily alluding to working on the Fallout franchise. The LinkedIn account for Iron Galaxy Studios shared an image of the classic Fallout loading screen with the caption, "Today's our February company meeting. It's time to catch up with what the company's been up to and what's coming up next for IG."

Looking closely at the image, we can see it's actually an image of a deck containing 72 slides. Additionally, Iron Galaxy Studios has previously worked with Bethesda Studios in the past, such as contributing to the development of Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Online, and even Skyrim. Furthermore, Iron Galaxy also assisted with the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim. This experience indicates Iron Galaxy is more than capable of handling remasters of two of the most renowned RPG games ever made, Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

3

However, given this isn't an official announcement from either Bethesda or Iron Galaxy, we should take it with a healthy amount of skepticism. But for now, it appears Iron Galaxy is working on something to do with Fallout, as for what that is, we can only hope it's remasters.