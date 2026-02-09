Apple's new entry-level MacBook might only have 8GB, but it'll account for 25% of all Mac sales

Apple's new entry-level MacBook will reportedly account for 25% of all 2025 Mac sales, will feature just 8GB of RAM and a price of $799.

Apple's new entry-level MacBook release is right around the corner, and while the $799 laptop will only have 8GB of RAM, it'll reportedly account for 25% of all 2025 Mac sales.

In a new post from yeux1122, we're told that the new MacBook will indeed only have 8GB of RAM, with the ongoing DRAM crisis forcing Apple to launch the new low-cost MacBook in just a single memory configuration, saving costs, also the new MacBook is using the A18 Pro processor, which is an iPhone processor.

Apple is expected to sell somewhere between 5.5 million and 7.9 million units of its new entry-level MacBook, with prices of between $699 and $799, up from the $599 of the previous low-cost MacBook. Apple shipped a total of between 24.8 million and 25.6 million Macs in 2025, and while the MacBook Air is cheaper, it's not as cheap as the regular MacBook.

Apple is reportedly preparing for annual sales of between 5-8 million units for its upcoming entry-level MacBook, but seeing a new laptop being sold in 2026 with 8GB of RAM is just... peak Apple, really. Considering that previous reports from August 2025 had the new MacBook being priced at as low as $599... the price hike from there, and the fact it only has 8GB of RAM is a really hard pill to swallow.

Apple's new entry-level MacBook is expected to feature the A18 Pro SoC, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, ensuring it doesn't eat away at sales of the higher-end M-series MacBooks.

However, for those who don't want to pay over $1000+ for a new MacBook, this could be an alluring system... mostly for schools, education, etc, but don't expect to do any heavy workloads like photo or video editing on the new entry-level MacBook.

Apple's low-cost, entry-level MacBook rumored specs + features: