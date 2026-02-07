Apple's entry-level MacBook rumored with 8GB RAM: DRAM crisis forced move, priced under $799

Apple feels DRAM price crunch, but not expected to affect its plans for entry-level MacBook with 8GB RAM, expecting to sell 5-8 million units.

TL;DR: Apple's upcoming entry-level MacBook, priced between $699 and $799, will feature the A18 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, and target students and basic users. Despite rising RAM costs, it offers excellent battery life and USB 3.2 Gen2 but lacks Thunderbolt and a backlit keyboard, making it unsuitable for heavy workloads.

Apple's new entry-level MacBook isn't far away, with a new report suggesting that RAM prices skyrocketing won't affect the company's plans to launch its new cheap MacBook.

In a new post on X from analyst @Jukan, we're hearing that the new report suggests Apple's new entry-level MacBook will be priced between $699 and $799, and it'll feature just 8GB of RAM, and Apple's in-house A18 Pro processor, which is used inside of its iPhones.

Apple is reportedly preparing for annual sales of between 5-8 million units for its upcoming entry-level MacBook, but seeing a new laptop being sold in 2026 with 8GB of RAM is just... peak Apple, really. Considering that previous reports from August 2025 had the new MacBook being priced at as low as $599... the price hike from there, and the fact it only has 8GB of RAM is a really hard pill to swallow.

Apple's new entry-level MacBook is expected to feature the A18 Pro SoC, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, ensuring it doesn't eat away at sales of the higher-end M-series MacBooks.

However, for those who don't want to pay over $1000+ for a new MacBook, this could be an alluring system... mostly for schools, education, etc, but don't expect to do any heavy workloads like photo or video editing on the new entry-level MacBook.

Apple's low-cost, entry-level MacBook rumored specs + features: