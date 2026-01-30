SK hynix makes 'significant' progress in NVIDIA's extensive HBM4 tests, close to mass supply

SK hynix makes 'significant progress' in NVIDIA's extensive HBM4 qualification tests, new HBM4 memory chips will be used on NVIDIA's new Rubin AI GPUs.

TL;DR: SK hynix has made significant progress in NVIDIA's HBM4 qualification tests, delivering optimized 10Gbps memory chips nearing mass production for Rubin AI GPUs. Despite a later start than Samsung, SK hynix maintains NVIDIA's trust and aims to secure a dominant market share in next-generation HBM4 memory supply.

SK hynix has reportedly had "significant progress" in NVIDIA's extensive HBM4 qualification tests, which will end up inside of Rubin AI GPUs coming soon.

In a new report from South Korean media outlet Hankyung picked up by analyst @Jukan on X, we're hearing from industry sources that on January 30, SK hynix achieved "meaningful results" in NVIDIA's HBM4 System-in-Package (SiP) testing earlier this month. SK hynix started the Customer Sample (CS) certification process with NVIDIA in October 2025, where during that time defects were found in some circuits.

SK hynix made modifications to the circuits and adjusted the process, delivering improved HBM4 memory chips to NVIDIA earlier this month. It's been confirmed that these optimized products are very close to being ready for mass production, with the new HBM4 memory chips are good to go at 10Gbps under general environments, they are hitting 9-10Gbps under NVIDIA's rigorous test conditions for temperature, humidity, and impact.

SK hynix's new HBM4 memory chips are ready later than South Korean DRAM rival -- Samsung -- but SK hynix will continue to send NVIDIA its latest HBM4 prototype chips throughout the next few months according to NVIDIA's final specifications for Rubin. We should expect full-scale mass production shortly after, ready to better compete with Samsung in HBM4.

An industry official said: "SK hynix still enjoys NVIDIA's trust, and I understand that NVIDIA has allocated a large volume of HBM4 supply to them. SK hynix likely met the requirements in various evaluation categories beyond just bandwidth".

SK hynix held its Q4 2025 earnings call this week, with the company explaining: "For HBM4, just as with HBM3 (4th generation) and HBM3E (5th generation), we aim for an overwhelming market share".