Razer has created an animated holographics AI companion that sits on your desk

Razer's Project AVA is an impressive AI assistant because it's a customizable animated hologram that sits on your desk ready to be spoken to.

TL;DR: Razer's Project AVA, showcased at CES 2026, is an innovative on-desk AI companion featuring animated avatars with eye tracking, facial expressions, and full-body animation. Equipped with PC Vision Mode, it interacts with your screen to summarize content, offer gaming advice, and manage schedules, targeting a late 2026 release.

Razer's Project AVA has evolved since its debut at CES 2025, when it was presented as an AI companion in the form of an esports coach. At CES 2026, Project AVA has evolved into a flexible on-desk AI companion that pairs with a PC or laptop.

With digital AI avatars a very real thing, the big thing with Project AVA is that it takes the avatar off your display and puts it into a small transparent cylinder that sits on your desk. And with multiple character avatars to choose from, Project AVA comes to life (so to speak) as a 5-inch animated character with eye tracking, facial expressions, lip-syncing, and full-body animation.

The Project AVA unit includes a full HD camera so it can see you and respond to its surroundings. At CES 2026, we got to see a demo of Project AVA that responded to what someone was wearing and provided real-time weather information when asked. However, what makes it interesting and impressive is the addition of PC Vision Mode.

This allows Project AVA to see what's on your screen, where it can summarize a document, offer advice on what weapon to use during your next round of Battlefield 6, and even help manage your schedule. Getting to see the different characters and avatars on display at CES 2026 as holograms that look at you and talk to you is impressive, and pretty much feels exactly like you're in the middle of a sci-fi film or game.

In fact, as one of the biggest names in gaming hardware, Razer also told us that it's engaging with game developers to include their characters as optional avatars. Nothing was confirmed beyond talks, but you can imagine that having an AI companion from League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, or Apex Legends, sitting there as a hologram on your desk would be pretty awesome.

Razer has confirmed that Project AVA is on track for a second-half of 2026 release.