AOC Q27G4SL/WS Gaming Monitor Review - World's First 320Hz Gaming Monitor that Mimics Sunlight

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

AOC has released one of its most ambitious gaming monitors yet, and it features a new type of light polarization designed to significantly reduce visual fatigue.

The AOC Q27G4SL/WS is touted as the world's only 320Hz gaming monitor with TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization, which means the display emits circularly polarized light, mimicking the way natural light hits your eyes. This polarization technique differs from standard screens that use straight-line or linear polarization, which are prone to causing eye strain over long periods of use.

The idea behind circular polarization is to convert the light emitted from the display into more natural lighting, mimicking the way the sunlight hits the retina. By doing this, the light is far less harsh, providing a premium level of eye comfort for better readability and suppression of reflections and glare. AOC states on its website that the Q27G4SL/WS is the world's first 320Hz refresh rate gaming monitor to feature this polarization technique, and today, we will be taking a close-up look at what it can offer gamers.

The Q27G4SL/WS isn't currently available in the US, but given its price in AUD and specifications, I expect it will be anywhere between US$250 and $350.

Specifications

Item Details Model Q27G4SL/WS Size 27-inch Resolution 2560 x 1440p Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 108 Panel Type Fast IPS Refresh Rate 320Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Brightness 350 nits Contrast Ratio 1000 to 1 Aspect Ratio 16 by 9 Viewing Angle 178° (H) / 178° (V) Color Coverage NTSC 106% (CIE1976) / sRGB 125% (CIE1931) / DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976) HDR Support DisplayHDR 400 Video Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 USB Ports None VESA Mounting 100mm x 100mm Adjustments Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt Warranty 3 years

Close-up

Design

The Q27G4SL/WS embodies the latest evolution of AOC's gaming monitor design language, featuring a sharper, more contemporary aesthetic compared to its previous models. For example, the Q27G4SL/WS features a three-sided frameless bezel, making the monitor appear clean and minimalist. Additionally, the skinny bezel makes the Q27G4SL/WS ideal for side-by-side monitor setups, as the thin bezel makes the two displays almost bleed into one larger display.

Moving to the back of the Q27G4SL/WS, AOC has blended both an aggressive aesthetic and subtlety, as the Q27G4SL/WS has many sharp angles that all converge at different points. These sharp angles are traditionally quite a loud and aggressive design, but on the Q27G4SL/WS, I find them to be very well fitting and not too boisterous at all. These geometric lines and angled surfaces are reminiscent of AOC's previous monitor designs, but are traditionally in red and black.

The rear shell doesn't feature any glossy coatings or reflective surfaces, and instead sports a textured matte finish that is fingerprint-resistant. I prefer this material choice over glossy, as there are a few things that are worse than leaving oily fingerprints behind on a display after slightly adjusting it. Keeping to the back, AOC has opted for small and subtle branding in the form of the AOC logo placed next to where the stand attaches to the back of the display. The AOC logo placement and design have been done quite tastefully, matching the silver accents and geometric lines with its color and font.

Despite only weighing 10 pounds (4.82 kg) with the stand, the Q27G4SL/WS feels quite solid in the hand. The stand supports the weight of the panel very well, and the connection point feels firm. I'm glad to report that throughout testing, the Q27G4SL/WS didn't produce much wobble upon knock tests, and when making adjustments, it retained the desired position adequately. Moving back to the stand, AOC has lost me a little bit here. V-shaped stands are my least favorite stand option, as they always run the risk of a competitive gamer who plays on low mouse sensitivity and with the monitor quite close, slamming their mouse into one of the stand's feet.

However, the feet on the Q27G4SL/WS don't protrude too far out from the panel, making it less problematic than some other displays I have tested from both AOC and other gaming monitor companies. Regardless, I still wish AOC had opted for a single foot stand for the Q27G4SL/WS, as it just frees up more desk space for keyboards, mice, and streaming gear. The stand offers great ergonomics for a more budget gaming monitor, with height adjustment at 130mm, tilt from -5° to 23°, swivel ±20°, and pivot ±90°.

My last point on the stand is the strange design of the cable routing channel located at the base of the stand. For some reason, it has been placed off-center and on the right-hand side of the stand when looking at the monitor front on. This channel placement really bothers me as it looks completely out of place in a mostly symmetrical design. Additionally, when cables are routed through the channel, they are angled in the direction of the channel, resulting in more cable being shown and generally a cleaner and ultimately aesthetically pleasing visual. I would have preferred if AOC had placed it in the dead center of the stand.

Switching to the back of the monitor, the Q27G4SL/WS offers minimal connectivity options, but what it does provide is more than powerful enough for the general user. The Q27G4SL/WS features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1x headphone jack. What I would have loved to see was the inclusion of a USB-C port for charging purposes.

Panel Breakdown

The panel within the Q27G4SL/WS is where things get really interesting. Starting off with the simple, and probably most important specifications, the Q27G4SL/WS is a 27-inch monitor with a 2560 x 1440p resolution Fast IPS panel. At this size and resolution, we have a pixel density of 108 PPI, which is an ideal balance for gaming and sharp enough for text-based activities. The panel is capable of 350 nits of brightness, and has decent color reproduction with 125% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3, 106 NTSC, and Delta E < 2 factory color accuracy.

The Q27G4SL/WS also features a maximum refresh rate of 320Hz, which makes it superb for competitive gaming and general use. With its Fast IPS panel, there are solid viewing angles, and very minimal color shift/luminescence drop off when viewed at extreme angles. What is probably the most impressive aspect of the Q27G4SL/WS is the circular polarization implementation. This is the standout feature of the Q27G4SL/WS, as AOC touts its TÜV-certified.

Here's what that means. Most displays use linear or straight-line polarization, meaning light leaving the panel is polarized in a single orientation. Linear polarization has several shortcomings, such as tilting or moving your head can cause the image to dim or even distort. Additionally, reflections can appear quite harsh on the panel, resulting in glare patterns at certain angles. Furthermore, eye fatigue can set in during long periods of viewing.

To solve all those problems, there is circular polarization, which is a technique of rotating the light wave as it exits the panel. The idea behind circular polarization is that consistency with the light wave will be maintained regardless of head tilt. Additionally, when viewing a linear polarization display with sunglasses or any polarized glasses, a blackout effect is produced. This isn't the case with circular polarization. Furthermore, circular polarization significantly reduces glare and reflection artifacts, making circular polarization much more suited for well-lit spaces, such as studio lighting or natural lighting.

Lastly, circular polarization intends to mimic how natural sunlight hits our eyes, which means there is significantly less eyestrain when viewing circular polarization displays. Throughout my time testing the Q27G4SL/WS, I can verify these claims are accurate. I experienced far less eye strain over long working days with the Q27G4SL/WS, and noticed there is reduced glare on the display when using my studio lighting.

Performance

So, how does the Q27G4SL/WS fare in what matters most - games? Firstly, with every monitor I test, I like to include several different genres of games to see where the monitor performs the best and to hopefully inform a gamer what their experience will be like if they played their favorite type of game on the display under the spotlight.

For the Q27G4SL/WS, I tested the following games: League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, God of War Ragnarok, Valorant, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Age of Mythology: Retold, Borderlands 4, Counter-Strike, and Battlefield 6.

The Q27G4SL/WS performed very well in each of the aforementioned titles, but the titles that can take advantage of the 320Hz refresh rate stood out the most. Titles such as League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Counter-Strike, and Battlefield 6 all felt amazing to play. The buttery smooth 320Hz refresh rate made motion performance very impressive, especially given the price of the Q27G4SL/WS. I would be very comfortable recommending the Q27G4SL/WS to anyone who predominantly plays FPS titles that can push 320FPS.

Now that doesn't mean the cinematic, slower titles performed poorly. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience in each of these titles while on the Q27G4SL/WS. The colors looked great in each of the games, but nothing like an OLED monitor. I can comfortably say the Q27G4SL/WS is a versatile gaming monitor that leans more toward competitive gaming titles that can reach the 320Hz refresh rate cap, and take advantage of the 1ms (GtG) response time, but it also will eat up any cinematic title you throw at it, just not with the image crispness of a 4K display, or with the color reproduction of an OLED display.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the AOC Q27G4SL/WS? Honestly, if the Q27G4SL/WS is priced between $250 and $300 in the US, and you are looking to make the jump from 1080p to 1440p, and aren't willing to spend the money on an OLED display, I would definitely be adding the Q27G4SL/WS to your shortlist of potential gaming monitor upgrades.

It should especially be added to the shortlist if you are spending long periods of time behind your current monitor, as the reduction in eyestrain on the Q27G4SL/WS is nothing to shake your head at. Additionally, I believe the ideal owner of the Q27G4SL/WS would be a gamer who predominantly spends most of their gaming time in fast-paced FPS titles that can take advantage of the 320Hz refresh rate cap and 1ms (GtG) response time, but also likes occasionally dipping their toe into other genres.

Furthermore, the ideal owner is someone who is looking to reduce their eyestrain from their current monitor and wants a display that handles the lighting of their current setup much better, all without breaking the bank. All in all, AOC has done a great job with the Q27G4SL/WS, and if it manages to be well priced in the US, it has earned an easy recommendation from me.