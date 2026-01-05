AMD unveils a new class of Ryzen AI Max CPUs, the new powerhouse is here

AMD has showcased a new family of AI processors at CES 2026 with the unveiling of the AMD Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max Pro series processors.

AMD has kicked off CES 2026 by pulling the curtain back on a new family of processors designed to power the ambitious exponentially evolving future of artificial intelligence software.

Team Red gave details on the new AMD Ryzen AI Max and AI Max Pro series processors, which will be coming in the form of five SKUs. At the top of the list is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+, which sports 16 cores 32 threads with up to 5.1 GHz max boost clocks, 80MB of cache, 50 peak TOPS, 40 graphics cores, and 60 TFLOPS. The Max+ will be coming in three SKUs, the 395, 392, and 388.

The Ryzen AI Max has two SKUs, the 390 and 385, with the 390 being the beefier out of the two with 12 cores and 24 threads, a boost clock of 5.0GHz, 50 TOPS, 32 graphics cores, and 48 GPU TFLOPS. AMD is also touting the Max+ series of the processors to have 1.4x faster AI performance in tokens per second, 1.8x faster at multitasking, 1.8x faster at content creation, and 1.6x faster at gaming.

Those figures are directly from AMD and were generated from comparisons with an Apple M5 MacBook Pro. AMD also announced the Ryzen 9850X3D, the CPU to replace the highly esteemed Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a chip renowned for providing the best gaming performance.