Nintendo ending production of Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundles

New reports indicate that Nintendo will not produce any more Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundles, and once they're gone, the bundles may be gone for good.

TL;DR: Nintendo has discontinued the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, a limited-time launch promo, with no future restocks planned. The bundle remains available at major retailers but future Switch 2 sales will focus on the base console. Rising component costs may impact Switch 2 pricing in 2026.

New reports indicate that Nintendo will not be resupplying stock of the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, which matches up with disclaimers on official sales promos.

If you want a Switch 2 as well as the new Mario Kart, now might be the time to buy. According to new reports, the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has been discontinued and will no longer be produced. The bundle was a launch year promo meant to drive sales adoption of the new higher-priced Switch 2.

The Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is still on sale across major retailers and won't be pulled off of shelves. The best price right now is over at Best Buy where the bundle is currently $449.

Below is an internal message reportedly sourced from GameStop employees, via Nintendeal:

"This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. While still available, this bundle should be recommended to Customers as a great value offering an additional value of $29.99 vs purchasing the game and console separately. "Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base console."

The news isn't really a surprise, though: the promos have always made it clear that the bundle was in "limited quantities."

As for the future of the system, it's also possible that Nintendo could raise the upfront cost for Switch 2 consoles throughout 2026, further pressuring consumers to buy into the ecosystem during the holiday 2025 season.

According to TrendForce, Nintendo is currently paying 41% more for the critical DRAM chips needed for the Switch 2. The ongoing chip shortage is skewing supply and demand pricing ratios out of Nintendo's favor and it's unclear how the company will respond.