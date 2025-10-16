Sony San Diego hiring for PC dev, MLB The Show may be next PlayStation live game to come to PC

Sony could be bringing another one of its live service games over to PC in an effort to expand sales and microtransactions, this time with MLB The Show.

Sony's baseball simulation series recently came to Xbox, and now it could also be coming to PC.

Sony's San Diego studio is hiring for a PC graphics engineer, potentially indicating that MLB The Show will cross over to PC.

"Come join San Diego Studio making a AAA PC title. Our focus is on delivering innovative, high quality gaming experiences. We are seeking a Senior PC Graphics Programmer to join our team in advancing the visual and technical quality of a AAA PC title," the job listing reads.

This is actually a big role. Sony San Diego is apparently building a PC system from the ground up:

"In this role, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing real-time graphics systems specifically for PC, ensuring robust performance and high visual fidelity across a wide range of hardware configurations."

Now it's not specifically confirmed this is for MLB The Show, but it seems likely. One thing I'd like to point out is that there are 6 jobs currently related to MLB The Show listed on Sony's job site, and the aforementioned jobs aren't listed.

What's even more interesting is that one of Sony's San Diego offices is also hiring a software engineer that will make content for Android, among other platforms. This job listing could be more related to Sony Electronics, but it could also be based around the San Diego Studio as well.

If so, this could mean MLB The Show could come to mobiles in some form as well.

This would fit with Sony's current live service plan, which is one half timed exclusivity and the other full-blown cross-platform releases. MLB The Show could fall into that latter category, as Sony and the MLB have already chosen to break open exclusivity on the title by launching it on Xbox.

Sony also recently brought Helldivers 2 over to Xbox, much to great effect: Sony's Helldivers 2 remains on the top 10 best-selling games on the Xbox platform.