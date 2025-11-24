Valve makes around $50 million per staffer: more cash per person than Google, Amazon, Microsoft

TL;DR: Valve generates an impressive $50 million per employee, driven by $16.2 billion in Steam revenue this year, projected to reach $17-18 billion by 2025. This profitability surpasses major tech firms, highlighting Valve's efficient business model and strong market position in digital gaming and distribution.

Valve is making around $50 million per employee based on recent data which sees the company making an incredible $16.2 billion in revenue from its Steam platform alone this year so far, and should easily tip over $17-18 billion by the end of 2025.

This data comes from a recent report from Alinea Analytics, with Valve itself making over $4 billion this year from Steam itself, while each of the 350+ employees of the company creating $50 million each for Valve. We must remember that Valve is a private company, so we don't know exactly how many people work for the company, nor do we know their exact revenues and profits.

If we compare these numbers to the likes of Apple which reportedly makes around $2.4 million per employee, and Facebook parent company, Meta, which makes $1.9 million per year, it's an impressive feat for Valve. Valve knows about this, where back in 2012 the company made its "Handbook for New Employees" available, where it stated: "Our profitability per employee is higher than that of Google or Amazon or Microsoft, and we believe strongly that the right thing to do in that case is to put a maximum amount of money back into each employee's pocket".

Now we just need Valve to unveil Half-Life 3 at the launch of its new Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset, and Steam Controllers which all launch in 2026... then 2026 revenues and profits should see Valve easily top this year