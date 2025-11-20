Kingbull Black Friday 2025: Big Deals on Urban & All-Terrain E-Bikes

Kingbull's Black Friday 2025 deals slash up to $900 off select e-bikes, with bonus gifts and an extra $250 off when buying any two models.

Black Friday 2025 is here, and Kingbull is offering notable deals across its versatile e-bike lineup. From November 5 to December 5, riders can enjoy up to $900 off select models, with an additional $250 off when purchasing two bikes together. Selected bikes also include gifts from November 20 to December 1, adding practical accessories to complement each ride.

Literider 2.0

Black Friday Deal

$850 off, Now $849

Included gifts: Helmet, Gloves, Glasses (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

The Literider 2.0 is a folding fat-tire e-bike designed for urban commuters and those who value portability. Its 750W motor and 48V 15Ah battery provide up to 60 miles of range, while 20"x4" tires absorb bumps and provide stability. The bike folds quickly into a compact package, making storage and transport convenient. Front suspension ensures a smooth ride across city streets, and the Shimano 7-speed drivetrain provides reliable gear shifting. Check Literider 2.0 deals

Rover 2.0

Black Friday Deal

$200 off, Now $1199

Included gifts: Helmet, Gloves, Glasses (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

The Rover 2.0 is a full-suspension fat-tire e-bike built for city and off-road versatility. It provides a 750W Bafang motor, torque-sensing pedal assist, and 720Wh battery support smooth acceleration and up to 60 miles of range. Dual suspension and 26"x4" tires handle bumps and maintain traction. Shimano 7-speed gears, integrated lighting, and a color display enhance ride control and convenience. View Rover 2.0 deals

Trekker

Black Friday Deal

$400 off, Now $1499

Included gifts: Rear rack, Large seat cushion (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

The Trekker offers power and practicality with a Bafang 750W motor, 48V 960Wh battery, and torque-sensing pedal assist for natural acceleration. With a step-thru frame, 450-lb payload capacity, Kenda fat tires, ZOOM suspension fork, and Tektro 4-piston hydraulic brakes, it handles off-road terrain comfortably while supporting daily commuting needs. Check Trekker deals

EX Titan

Black Friday Deal

$900 off, Now $1699

Included gifts: Helmet, Gloves, Glasses (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

EX Titan is the premium model in Kingbull's lineup. Full-suspension aluminum frame, 750W rear hub motor, and 26"x4" tires offer power and stability. The torque-sensing pedal assist and dual suspension provide smooth handling over gravel, pavement, and trails. With a 48V 20Ah Samsung battery, Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, integrated lighting, and color display, the EX Titan is designed for long rides and versatile adventures. View EX Titan deals

Voyager 2.0

Black Friday Deal

$200 off, Now $1199

Included gifts: Rear rack, Handlebar bag (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

Voyager 2.0 is focused on cargo capacity and commuting versatility. With a 750W motor, dual battery option for up to 160 miles, step-thru frame, and 200-lb rear rack, it is ideal for carrying supplies. Fat tires, front suspension, 7-speed transmission, and IPX6 water resistance make it a practical all-terrain choice. Check Voyager 2.0 deals

Verve

Black Friday Deal

$400 off, Now $1499

Included gifts: Rear rack, Helmet (Nov 20 - Dec 1)

Verve combines portability and convenience. Its folding 20"x4" fat-tire frame is perfect for urban commutes and weekend trips. The 750W motor, 48V 20Ah battery, and front suspension provide smooth rides. The rear rack carries luggage efficiently, making the Verve suitable for everyday commuting or leisure rides. View Verve deals

Summary of Black Friday Deals & Gifts

Kingbull's Black Friday 2025 promotion runs from November 5 to December 5, with an extra $250 off when purchasing any two bikes. Gifts are available from November 20 to December 1, providing practical accessories alongside the bikes.