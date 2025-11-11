PS5 sales profitability intact for Fiscal Year 2025, but Sony is unsure about the future

Sony says that the PlayStation 5 will maintain its current sales profitability throughout FY2025, but that period ends quite soon in March, and after that period it's possible the PS5--and potentially the PS5 Pro--will be sold for less profit than it is now.
Hardware profitability is crucial for Sony and Nintendo (Microsoft never sold an Xbox at a profit, and that could be why they're now merging Xbox consoles with Windows). Right now, Sony is able to produce and sell each PS5 console at a profit, but that may change in the future due to rising storage memory costs.
Diminished hardware profitability will drag the company's margins and put more stress on software and services. This is something Sony is potentially planning for as it is now focusing on "monetizing the PS5's installed base"rather than expanding that said installed base.
In a recent Q2 earnings call with investors and analysts, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao says that Sony has already acquired sufficient NAND chips and components to preserve PS5 hardware profitability through FY25, which ends on March 2026, but future periods aren't guaranteed.
Below is a transcript of what was said about PS5 profitability in the call:
"In Q2, the major contributing factor to profitability was foreign exchange rates, network and services, a reduction in SG&A, and there was a reduction in M&A, we were able to achieve a relatively high level of profitability. Whether or not this is a sustainable one, that is the question.
"Network services command higher profits than software. Especially with first-party software--if these games perform really well, we should be able to maintain a higher level of profitability.
"With regards to memory prices and the potential impact on hardware profitability, in this fiscal year we have already acquired all of the parts that we need. Now because the market continues to fluctuate, we need to keep a close eye on the market situation. And of course, when the prices of these parts go up, that will have an impact on the profitability of the hardware for next fiscal year and onward.
"We have already achieved 84 million PS5 sales, and assuming this will grow next year, instead of additional hardware profitability, we want to really continue to monetize the installed base that has already secured. I think that will be a priority."