PS5 sales profitability intact for Fiscal Year 2025, but Sony is unsure about the future

Sony is confident the PlayStation 5's current hardware profitability will be maintained throughout March 2026, but profits could drop in FY2026 and beyond.

TL;DR: Sony expects PlayStation 5 hardware profitability to continue through fiscal year 2025, ending March 2026, supported by secured component supplies. However, rising memory costs may reduce future profits, shifting focus to monetizing the existing PS5 installed base through software and network services to maintain overall profitability.

Sony says that the PlayStation 5 will maintain its current sales profitability throughout FY2025, but that period ends quite soon in March, and after that period it's possible the PS5--and potentially the PS5 Pro--will be sold for less profit than it is now.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hardware profitability is crucial for Sony and Nintendo (Microsoft never sold an Xbox at a profit, and that could be why they're now merging Xbox consoles with Windows). Right now, Sony is able to produce and sell each PS5 console at a profit, but that may change in the future due to rising storage memory costs.

Diminished hardware profitability will drag the company's margins and put more stress on software and services. This is something Sony is potentially planning for as it is now focusing on "monetizing the PS5's installed base"rather than expanding that said installed base.

In a recent Q2 earnings call with investors and analysts, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao says that Sony has already acquired sufficient NAND chips and components to preserve PS5 hardware profitability through FY25, which ends on March 2026, but future periods aren't guaranteed.

Below is a transcript of what was said about PS5 profitability in the call: