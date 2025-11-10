Ausom kicks off Black Friday deals with big discounts, free gifts, and a lucky draw

Ausom is kicking off its Black Friday deals nice and early, with substantial discounts on a number of products that range up to $200 off. In addition to discounts, Ausom is throwing in free gifts such as gloves or a handlebar bag.

Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor E-scooter

Ausom is a brand specializing in electric scooters that are aimed at both commuters and thrill-seeking riders. Electric scooters are an emerging market aiming to satisfy users that need short transportation from point A to point B, but aren't in need of a car. Ausom's main selling point is the performance of its e-scooters, with its L2 Max Dual Motor offering 56 miles of range on its 998.4Wh battery, along with a top speed of 40 Mph.

For Black Friday, Ausom has a $150 discount on the L2 Max Dual Motor, and will throw in a pair of branded riding gloves for free. Additionally, for every order that is placed during the Black Friday promotional period, the buyer will be entered into a lucky draw.

Ausom DT2 Pro Electric Scooter

The first prize, which will have three winners, will get a full refund of their purchase, while the second prize, which will have ten winners, will get a free e-scooter seat, third prize, which will have fifty winners, get an 8% off coupon, and fourth prize, which will be one winner, gets a 5% off coupon.

Discount Tiers

$80 off orders over $1000

$100 off orders over $1500

$200 off orders over $2200

Other great models to look into are the Ausom L1, which is a toned down version of the L2 Max Dual Motor. The L1 has a maximum range of 44 miles, and a top speed of 28 mph. Additionally, the L1 is much cheaper than the L2 Max Dual Motor, with the lower model coming in a discounted price of $599.99, versus the L2 Max Dual Motor's $899 price tag. Notably, the L2 Max Dual Motor is discounted by $150, while the L1 is discounted by $130.

Ausom L1 Electric Scooter

If neither the L1 or the L2 Max Dual Motor are quite your speed, Ausom also has the DT2 Pro, which is the company's model intended on offering as much range as possible. The DT2 Pro has a max range of 71 miles, and features hydraulic disc brakes. As for top speed, it's not quite as fast as the L2 Max Dual Motor, but not slower than the L1, coming in at a nice middle ground of 42 Mph.

The Ausom Black Friday campaign doesn't just cover the discounts mentioned above, but also the company's entire range of e-scooters, which can be found here. Moreover, at checkout buyers can get an additional $50 off their purchase by using the code TWEAK for any orders under $1000.