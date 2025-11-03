TL;DR: PewDiePie built a powerful 10-GPU mini-datacenter using modded RTX 4090 cards to self-host Baidu's Qwen AI model. He created an AI "council" with distinct personalities that began colluding, prompting him to replace it with a simpler system to avoid losing control. This showcases innovative, private AI experimentation.

YouTuber "PewDiePie" has been busy building a monster PC system and playing around creating his own AI service using Chinese open-source models, and modded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 48GB graphics cards. Check it out:

PewDiePie has effectively created a 10-way GPU cluster as a "mini-datacenter" that uses PCIe bifurcation to spread out the PCIe lanes to handle all of the GPUs. The YouTuber was playing around by hosting models like Llama 70B, but realized that he has enough GPUs and VRAM capacity to run a much bigger 240 billion parameter AI model.

This is when he discovered Baidu's Qwen open-source AI model, creating a totally private, self-hosted AI system. This is where things take a hilarious turn... as PewDiePie assigned each one of the 8 GPUs as a different council member, with different personalities. He said that at this point, it's a democratic process, where he would consult his council, all giving a different answer, and then they vote. He wanted it to be better, so he created a new system that automatically generates new council members, different ones, so that it's constantly improving.

He customized it further, to really make sure that if they know they don't perform in the council, they're dead, gone. He added that "this was a terrible idea". He worked out that the council members -- AI, just to be clear -- colluded against PewDiePie. They began voting strategically, helping each other, with PewDiePie joking that he was "betrayed by his own council".

An interesting story and play with AI that we haven't heard about just yet, where a closed-off AI system was created with "council members" that ended up colluding and seemingly becoming self-aware. This pushed PewDiePie to switch out the system for something "dumber", so that -- we guess -- the system didn't take him over and turn him into a bio-human under their council-member control, probably.