PS6 to cost half the price of the very premium next gen Xbox

The PlayStation 6 is expected to release sometime in 2027, and Sony's upcoming console is reportedly less powerful than Microsoft's next-gen Xbox. However, this performance difference comes with a significant price discrepancy.
We already got a hint that Microsoft is planning on making the next-gen Xbox a very premium, even boutique gaming console, with Xbox head Sarah Bond recently stating in an interview with Mashable that the next-gen console will be a "very premium and high-end curated experience." Gamers are already seeing how Xbox is approaching the next-gen console, as evidenced by the company's approach to creating the ROG Xbox Ally.
Notably, the ROG Xbox Ally X is the most expensive Xbox-branded device ever released, with a price tag of $1,000. If this console is representative of what future Xbox-branded devices will be, we could see the next-gen Xbox be more than $1,000, possibly even approaching $1,500.
Now, well-known anonymous hardware leaker and insider KeplerL2, who gained notoriety in the gaming and semiconductor community for posting rumors and leaks about upcoming gaming-related hardware, has commented on the price of Xbox's next-gen console and how it compares to the PlayStation 6.
According to Kepler, the next-gen Xbox will have approximately 42% more silicon than the PS6, 20% more memory, and higher board/cooling costs, which all translate to a guess that the next-gen Xbox will cost $1,200, and that Sony's PS6 is going to cost $600.
That would make the PS6 half the cost of the next-gen Xbox, and if the ROG Xbox Ally X is an example of the direction Xbox is headed in terms of its pricing, it wouldn't even be that surprising if that $1,200 guess is accurate.