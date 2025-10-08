be quiet! launches two new Light Base PC cases, the 500 and 500 LX

be quiet! is launching two new stylish and modern-looking panoramic cases this month with the Light Base 500 and Light Base 500 LX.

TL;DR: be quiet! introduces the Light Base 500 and Light Base 500 LX PC cases, combining sleek design, enhanced airflow with a slide-out angled fan frame, and versatile cooling options. These cases support full-sized ATX builds, advanced cable management, and come with preinstalled PWM fans, catering to gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

be quiet! The company has launched a pair of new cases, part of its impressive Light Base series, featuring the new Light Base 500 and Light Base 500 LX. The baseline version offers a more minimal look with four preinstalled Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM fans for that zero-RGB look, while the LX variant turns on the lights with four preinstalled Light Wings LX 120mm PWM fans, alongside an ARGB controller button and ARGB fan hub.

The Light Base series, designed for hardware enthusiasts seeking performance and the ability to showcase their hardware through a fully windowed front and side panel, features one of be quiet!'s most modern, stylish, and clean case designs to date. The German manufacturer notes that its pair of new Light Base cases is perfect for "gaming, multimedia, and professional builds."

One of the key design aspects that improves airflow is the slide-out and angled fan frame on the side, which routes air directly to the GPU. This frame can be mounted either horizontally or vertically. By default, the preinstalled fans on the Light Base 500 and Light Base 500 LX cases include three on the side and one on the rear, but there's also the option to install three fans on the lower fan bay alongside a radiator up to 360mm in length on the top.

The cases also support two PSU positions, with support for backside connector motherboards and ample room for clean and hassle-free cable management. One of the defining traits of the Light Base series is that the cases are almost box-like in shape with ample interior space for housing full-sized ATX motherboards, large GPUs, HDDs, SSDs, and additional cooling.

"In the Light Base 500 series, our team set out to provide hardware enthusiasts with a balance of presentation and performance," said Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. "Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500 make every build look and perform its best, no matter your taste in lighting or cable management. This is outstanding versatility for everyone."

These new Light Base 500 models will be available starting October 21, with the following pricing (in USD):