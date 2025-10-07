Nintendo Switch 2 uses a special 'DLSS Light' version to upscale to 4K

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports two versions of DLSS, one similar to the PC version and a new DLSS Light model for resolutions higher than 1080p.

TL;DR: Digital Foundry reveals Nintendo Switch 2 supports two DLSS versions: a PC-like CNN model upscaling to 1080p with high image quality, and a custom lightweight DLSS Light for 1440p/4K docked mode that struggles with motion clarity. The CNN model offers the best balance of performance and visual fidelity for developers.

Digital Foundry has posted a deep dive into how DLSS works on the Nintendo Switch 2, and the results are surprising. According to the analysis, which examines several games that utilize DLSS on the console (including Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Outlaws), Nintendo Switch 2 game developers have the option of using one of two DLSS versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2 uses a DLSS version similar to PC's DLSS CNN model, image credit: Digital Foundry/YouTube.

The first version, which upscales a 720p or lower resolution to 1080p, is similar to DLSS on PC, utilizing the CNN model found in DLSS 3, rather than the newer Transformer model introduced in DLSS 4. Even when taking a native 1080p image, this version of DLSS can be used to improve aliasing and other artifacts, with the output matching the DLSS image quality you can find on PC.

Where it gets interesting, and a little strange, is that the Switch 2 also features a custom lightweight DLSS version, which we'll call DLSS Light for upscaling to 1440p and 4K when the console is in docked mode. Although static shots and objects using DLSS Light look 1440p or 4K on the Switch 2, which is impressive when you factor that it's upscaling from 720p or 648p, it's a different story when there are objects in motion.

Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2 uses a new DLSS Light model to render at 1440p, image credit: Digital Foundry/YouTube.

The sharp image you see on static objects becomes "raw" or pixelated with noticeable aliasing. Nintendo Switch games that utilize this DLSS Light variant include Hogwarts Legacy, which features an output resolution of 1440p, and The Tourist and Fast Fusion, which offer an output resolution of 4K at 60 FPS.

The reason why resolutions higher than 1080p require a special custom version of DLSS is that the frame-time cost of the traditional DLSS CNN model is too high to deliver a playable frame rate on the low-power GeForce hardware found inside the Switch 2 console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features support for two versions of DLSS, image credit: Digital Foundry/YouTube.

Based on this analysis from Digital Foundry, it appears that the 1080p option, which utilizes a similar CNN model to DLSS on PC, delivers the best overall results and should likely be the go-to option for Switch 2 developers going forward, especially as it matches the native resolution of the handheld's LCD screen.