Nintendo shadow drops new free-to-start Fire Emblem Shadows mobile game

Nintendo has stealth released Fire Emblem Shadows, a new real-time tactics strategy game for mobile that has an interesting mimic gimmick.
Nintendo's latest mobile game, Fire Emblem Shadows, seems like an innovative blend of genres and classic gaming sentiments, which reflects the company's more unusual and quality-oriented approach to smartphone games. It's a game where you fight enemies with a team of other characters in the Fire Emblem world, but there's a catch: One of the party members is a saboteur, and each round you only have 10 seconds make a decision to figure out who it is.
The result is an interesting if not sometimes confusing blend of tactical RPG combat with a gimmicky mechanic that's meant to be suspenseful, adding a fun social twist to gameplay. Fire Emblem Shadows is free-to-start and must be purchased in order to keep playing after a certain point. Nintendo had previously converted its last free-to-play game, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, into a paid mobile game. Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo's other mobile game in the series, is successful with over $1 billion earned since 2017.
The gameplay of Fire Emblem Shadows combines real-time strategy and social deduction.
One of the three allies participating in each battle is secretly a treacherous disciple of shadow. Players choose to take on the role of either a disciple of light, aiming to find their way through the labyrinth, or a disciple of shadow.
After the initial battle, players vote to determine who they believe is the treacherous disciple of shadow. The outcome of the vote affects whether the next battle is more favorable or more challenging. Whether the disciples of light can correctly discover the traitor-or the disciple of shadow can successfully deceive the others-holds the key to how the next battle unfolds.
Consider the ally to your left and the one to your right. One of the three of you will betray the others. Can you manage real-time strategy and social deduction at the same time?