Nintendo shadow drops new free-to-start Fire Emblem Shadows mobile game

Nintendo has stealth released Fire Emblem Shadows, a new real-time tactics strategy game for mobile that has an interesting mimic gimmick.

Nintendo's latest mobile game, Fire Emblem Shadows, seems like an innovative blend of genres and classic gaming sentiments, which reflects the company's more unusual and quality-oriented approach to smartphone games. It's a game where you fight enemies with a team of other characters in the Fire Emblem world, but there's a catch: One of the party members is a saboteur, and each round you only have 10 seconds make a decision to figure out who it is.

The result is an interesting if not sometimes confusing blend of tactical RPG combat with a gimmicky mechanic that's meant to be suspenseful, adding a fun social twist to gameplay. Fire Emblem Shadows is free-to-start and must be purchased in order to keep playing after a certain point. Nintendo had previously converted its last free-to-play game, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, into a paid mobile game. Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo's other mobile game in the series, is successful with over $1 billion earned since 2017.