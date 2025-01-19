All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

EA's hammered the final nail into Origin app's coffin: full shut down happens on April 17, 2025

If you thought Origin had been ditched long ago, you're right - but not by everyone, as Mac gamers were still using it (and a few Windows folks, too).

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: EA has officially discontinued its Origin store and launcher, requiring users to transition to the EA app by April 2025. This will mostly apply to Mac gamers, who still used Origin as the EA app didn't support Macs - until now. However, a niche set of 32-bit Windows users may also be affected here.

EA has finally pulled the plug (for good) on its Origin games store and launcher, although this isn't a shock, given that the application has been on life support for a long time now, since its replacement by the EA app.

The EA app for Mac is now here, so it's time for Origin to be fully canned (Image Credit: EA)
2

Anyone still running Origin (which first debuted way back in 2011) will have to shift over to the EA app before the April 2025 deadline now set for Origin's demise.

As flagged by Neowin, EA has just confirmed: "On April 17, 2025, Origin will shut down, as Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software. If you use Origin, you need to upgrade to the EA app, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows."

When switching over to the EA app, transferring your games and account is as simple as just logging into the application with your Origin user credentials.

Games and cloud saves will be ported over, as will details such as your in-game hours played. What might be more problematic is any mods applied to your games, and EA suggests that you should "check with mod creators to see if your content can be transferred."

EA actually began the process of pushing those still using Origin over to the EA app back in 2022, with a pop-up prompting gamers to install the latter. However, it was possible to still keep running Origin for some time (and fudge a workaround to disable said pop-up from continually bugging you).

By this point in time, though, the only folks left using Origin will be Mac gamers pretty much, as they weren't covered by the EA app, but now support has been brought in for macOS. (And also those on 32-bit Windows, for which support has been dropped as noted).

So, Origin had already been pretty much killed off anyway, but this is the final nail in the coffin.

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

