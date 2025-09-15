Tesla rumored to make an AI chip for its EVs on the Intel 18A process node

Elon Musk could have Tesla fab its next-gen AI chip on the Intel 18A process node, with the new AI chips made in the USA and ready for new EVs.

TL;DR: Intel may partner with Tesla to develop custom AI chips using its advanced 18A process node, expanding its custom silicon business. This collaboration could complement Tesla's existing $16.5 billion Samsung foundry deal, enhancing U.S.-based chip manufacturing and advancing Tesla's AI chip innovation.

Intel could be partnering up with Tesla in the near future to make a chip for the carmaker on its new Intel 18A process node according to whispers and rumors online.

In a new post on X from Wccftech reporter @MuhammadZuhair Intel has already disclosed some details that they're moving into the custom silicon business, and since Elon loves partners right along his "area of business", all signs point to Intel.

After a large $16.5 billion deal for Samsung to fab its new Tesla AI6 chips at its new semiconductor plant in Texas, this news could be even bigger for both companies, but more so Intel. Zuhair said: "I won't speculate much and can't disclose many details, but an $INTC and $TSLA partnership on the 18A node isn't a far-fetched guess. Intel has already disclosed that they are tapping into the custom silicon business, and since Elon loves having partners right alongside his 'area of business', Intel could be a key partner".

He continued: "Not just for foundry needs but also for packaging services, such as Foveros, which is a capable product. I wish I could mention the details in a dedicated post, but for now, take this as a rumor".

It would be wonderful to see Tesla AI chips made by Intel, built in the USA... what a turnaround that would be for the United States over the last 6-7 months alone.