Microsoft to reportedly use Intel Foundry and 18A for its next-gen Maia AI accelerator

Intel's 18A process or node, created in-house at its US-based Fab 52 semiconductor facility or Intel Foundry in Arizona, is set to be used in the company's upcoming Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest chips. The production-ready technology and Foundry are open for business, and Intel is looking to partner with big tech to manufacture new chips and technologies using the 18A or 18A-P process.
One of these new customers, according to a report over at SemiAccurate (via TechPowerUp), is Microsoft. The company is apparently planning to use Intel's 18A process for its next-gen Maia 3 accelerator for AI, codenamed "Griffin." And with that, depending on the yields and success of its latest AI hardware, Microsoft could also tap future Intel process technology like 18A-PT and 14A for future Maia accelerators.
Microsoft expressing interest in leveraging Intel technology for its AI accelerators isn't new. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella released a statement about Microsoft's plans to use 18A for an undisclosed chip when Intel announced its Foundry roadmap in early 2024.
"We are in the midst of a very exciting platform shift that will fundamentally transform productivity for every individual organization and the entire industry," Nadella said at the time. "To achieve this vision, we need a reliable supply of the most advanced, high-performance, and high-quality semiconductors. That's why we are so excited to work with Intel Foundry, and why we have chosen a chip design that we plan to produce on Intel 18A process."
For 18A to succeed and Intel Foundry to become a notable and viable option in the chip market, Intel needs customers like Microsoft to make it happen. Other notable customers and partners for Intel's next-gen chip technology include NVIDIA, Broadcom, and ARM. As for Microsoft's Maia 3 accelerator, details remain scarce. The report indicates that the company could opt for the more advanced 18A-P process with RibbonFET and PowerVia technologies, which enhance both performance and efficiency.