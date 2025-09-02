DDR4 memory prices are now higher than DDR5, so maybe it's time to upgrade

It's now cheaper to buy brand-new DDR5 memory for your PC than it is DDR4, and these costs are expected to increase due to dwindling production and supply.

TL;DR: DDR4 memory prices are rising due to supply constraints as manufacturers shift focus to DDR5 and HBM for AI applications, causing DDR4 demand to outpace supply. This trend makes upgrading to DDR5 systems more cost-effective, as DDR4 costs are expected to remain high through late 2025.

When it comes to storage and memory technology, newer and faster technologies are often more expensive than older and slower ones. When it comes to PC building, selecting a motherboard, CPU, and memory combo that is one or two generations behind the current cutting-edge standard can be a great way to save money, while also achieving bang-for-your-buck performance.

However, as we reported a month ago, DDR4 and GDDR6 memory pricing are increasing because these end-of-life products are facing supply issues due to shifting production priorities to DDR5 and GDDR7. As highlighted in a recent report by Digitimes (via Tom's Hardware), the pricing for DDR4 memory kits is now more expensive than that of their newer and faster DDR5 counterparts.

Although it makes sense for companies like Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron to wind down DDR4 production as DDR5 becomes the standard, one of the key reasons for the price increases is the insatiable demand from the AI market, leading to a situation where DDR4 demand far exceeds supply.

In essence, the outcome is that supply is being deliberately throttled or reduced to make more room for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DDR5 in the AI market. And so the price for DDR4, which should be at a sort of "all-time low" point, is actually increasing as there's still a very real need and desire for this older memory technology. For those with older AMD AM4 motherboards or Intel CPUs, now may be the time to consider upgrading to a newer DDR5-powered system, as the expectation is that rising DDR4 costs will persist well into Q4 2025.