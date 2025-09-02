DDR4 memory prices are now higher than DDR5, so maybe it's time to upgrade

When it comes to storage and memory technology, newer and faster technologies are often more expensive than older and slower ones. When it comes to PC building, selecting a motherboard, CPU, and memory combo that is one or two generations behind the current cutting-edge standard can be a great way to save money, while also achieving bang-for-your-buck performance.
However, as we reported a month ago, DDR4 and GDDR6 memory pricing are increasing because these end-of-life products are facing supply issues due to shifting production priorities to DDR5 and GDDR7. As highlighted in a recent report by Digitimes (via Tom's Hardware), the pricing for DDR4 memory kits is now more expensive than that of their newer and faster DDR5 counterparts.
Although it makes sense for companies like Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron to wind down DDR4 production as DDR5 becomes the standard, one of the key reasons for the price increases is the insatiable demand from the AI market, leading to a situation where DDR4 demand far exceeds supply.
- Read more: SK hynix tells customers it will raise DDR5 DRAM prices by 15-20%, Samsung, Micron to follow
In essence, the outcome is that supply is being deliberately throttled or reduced to make more room for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DDR5 in the AI market. And so the price for DDR4, which should be at a sort of "all-time low" point, is actually increasing as there's still a very real need and desire for this older memory technology. For those with older AMD AM4 motherboards or Intel CPUs, now may be the time to consider upgrading to a newer DDR5-powered system, as the expectation is that rising DDR4 costs will persist well into Q4 2025.