Steam users in UK now required to prove age to access mature game pages

In order to comply with the UK's new Online Safety Act, Valve is now requiring all Steam users in the UK to prove their age in order to see game listings.

PC gamers who access Steam in the UK will soon have to verify their age in order to even see mature games on the storefront.

The UK is ready to start enforcing The Online Safety Act, forcing new strict guidelines on service providers. Valve has announced some changes to how users in the United Kingdom will be able to access Steam, confirming that age verification will now be required to access certain games on the platform.

So, what counts as a mature game on Steam? There are currently over 6,300 games tagged as mature on Steam, and while there are adult-themed games in the mix, there's also big titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA V included. This will effectively gate off access to some of the biggest AAA games to minors, who, under the auspices of the age rating systems, aren't technically supposed to be playing these games anyway.

There's an easy way to prove your age on Steam, though: Simply hook up a credit card as a payment method. If you're able to do that, you're automatically seen as an adult and your age is verified.

Check below for more info from Valve, and we did also learn something interesting: Valve has its own internal payment processing system that is independently certified.