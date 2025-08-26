Nintendo Switch 2 gamers can pick up this 512GB microSD Express card for under $100

PNY's 512GB microSD Express card is launching later this week and it's one of the first high-capacity Switch 2 storage expansion options for under $100.

Outside of the improved visuals delivered by its much more advanced NVIDIA hardware, one of the most significant improvements that the Nintendo Switch 2 has brought to Nintendo fans and gamers is much faster storage. This not only means games load fast, but navigating the OS and storefront is also vastly improved thanks to the faster internal flash memory. The only downside is that you can no longer expand the handheld's storage capacity with an affordable microSD card.

Instead, storage expansion is only possible with the latest microSD Express cards, which include PCIe Gen 3x1 technology, offering read speeds of up to 890 MB/s and write speeds of up to 810 MB/s. Compared to the read speeds of up to 100 MB/s that some of the best microSD card options for the original Nintendo Switch offer, the new microSD Express format is a literal game-changer, as it enables faster data streaming for features like textures and larger digital environments.

However, it's brand-new, and microSD Express cards with larger capacities are currently quite expensive. This is where PNY's new microSD Express card comes in - as the first 512GB option launching with a more wallet-friendly price of $99.99 USD.

A PNY representative has advised us that stock will become available over at Amazon and other retailers at the end of this week, so be sure to bookmark this page for the first great deal on a high-capacity microSD Express card for the Nintendo Switch 2. As the console only has 256GB of internal storage, this microSD Express card will immediately triple the handheld's storage capacity.