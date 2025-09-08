DigiEra HoloMax is aiming to be the Nintendo 3DS of PC gaming handhelds

Described as the 'world's first glasses-free 3D handheld gaming PC,' the new DigiEra HoloMax is reminiscent of the Nintendo 3DS, albeit a lot pricier.

TL;DR: The DigiEra HoloMax is a groundbreaking PC gaming handheld featuring a 10.95-inch 2560x1600 120Hz display and detachable controllers. It offers the world's first glasses-free 3D gaming experience using AstraDepth autostereoscopic technology with AI and eye-tracking. Launching on Kickstarter in October 2025, it targets premium gamers.

The PC gaming handheld market has been steadily expanding in recent times. With the majority of units sporting similar AMD specs, it's often up to things like the display and form factor to help differentiate one model from the next. With its large 10.95-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, and its detachable Hall technology controller, the DigiEra HoloMax certainly has the look of a formidable tablet-handheld hybrid.

However, it's the promise of being the "world's first glasses-free 3D handheld gaming PC" that has helped it stand out from the pack at this year's IFA conference. Reminiscent of the Nintendo 3DS handheld, the DigiEra HoloMax enables you to play games in stereoscopic 3D without the need for glasses.

It achieves this thanks to its AstraDepth 3D technology, which is described as an autostereoscopic 2D to 3D engine that "instantly" transforms any game, photo, or video content into 3D. The process also incorporates a bit of AI, utilizing eye-tracking to ensure you receive the optimal 3D gaming experience, regardless of whether you're turning or tilting your head.

DigiEra has been showcasing a prototype of the HoloMax at IFA, with the handheld's prototype-to-market rollout set to hit the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter sometime in October 2025.

The DigiEra HoloMax is set to arrive in a few different hardware configurations; however, the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with integrated Radeon 890M graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5 memory, and an impressive 4TB of internal storage is set to launch with a $2,699 USD MSRP with an Early Bird price of $2,399 or a special 'VIP price' of $1,999 for those that pre-order with a $30 deposit today. The low-end variant, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB of internal storage, is priced at $1,799, with an Early Bird price of $1,699 or $1,499 with a deposit.

Naturally, a significant portion of the price is associated with the high-resolution stereoscopic display, magnetically detachable high-end controllers, and large-capacity 80Wh battery.