Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice confirmed anime in production at crunchy roll

The announcement for the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime adaptation occurred at Gamescom 2025, where a trailer was played showcasing the art style, characters, and story elements. The upcoming anime is officially called Sekiro: No Defeat, and is directed by Kenichi Kutsuna and written by Takuya Satou. Additionally, Kutsuna is slated to direct the anime at animation studio Qzil.la, alongside Deputy Director Shunsuke Fukui, Kaito Moki as Chief Animation Director, and Takashi Mukoda as Action Animation Director.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," said director Kenichi Kutsuna. "In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

Sekiro: No Defeat is scheduled for release sometime in 2026 where it will be debuting worldwide exclusively on Crunchyroll, excluding the following countries: Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus.