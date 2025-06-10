Save with this Exclusive Deal on the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC

Small yet mighty, thanks to GEEKOM you can save big at checkout on the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC with Intel Core i7-1280P processor.

GEEKOM has partnered with TweakTown to offer a great deal on the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC. It has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1280P processor, 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz memory, and 1TB of fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC is perfect for those looking for a super-efficient plug-and-play performer. Its 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1280P processor, featuring 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24MB of Cache, and a max clock speed of 4.8 GHz, only draws 28W of power, making it an ideal energy-efficient PC. It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, too, so you'll be up and running before you know it.

Whether you're looking for a compact and portable home office solution, a studio companion ready for your Adobe-powered dreams, a home theatre system that can sit snuggly below a TV, or a home console ready for 1080p gaming, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC is one of the best value Mini PCs out there.

Currently available for an already discounted $529, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC i7-1280P is available via GEEKOM's official USA storefront and Amazon.

Compact, sleek, and portable, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC i7-1280P is still packed with ports and expansion options, which sets the brand apart. It has 6 USB ports, including two high-speed USB4 ports ready for the next generation of displays and devices. There's also an SD card reader for creators, a fast 2.5GbE LAN for networking, and dual HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting up to four displays. There's also integrated wireless support with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

For those looking to upgrade, the 1TB of onboard M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage can be easily upgraded to 2TB. An additional M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot can house an extra 1TB of storage, and a 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm) slot can accommodate 2TB of archiving or expandable storage. That's up to 5TB of storage inside a compact Mini PC with 117 x 112 x 49.2mm dimensions - small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

The stylish and compact matte blue Mini PC looks fantastic, too. Its high-quality vented aluminum chassis has been designed to be robust enough to power your productivity, entertainment, and gaming, backed by a 3-Year Warranty. The metal middle frame inside the GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC is built to last, and the custom copper heat pipe cooling system keeps temperatures in check even when you're encoding 4K video files or you're a couple of hours into an intense Apex Legends session from the comfort of your couch.

Here are the GEEKOM Mini IT12 2025 Edition Mini PC i7-1280P specs.