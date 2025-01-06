All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

NVIDIA Project DIGITS is the World's Smallest AI Supercomputer, 1 Petaflop of AI performance

AS CES 2025, NVIDIA has unveiled Project DIGITS the 'World's Smallest AI Supercomputer' powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's Project DIGITS is a compact AI supercomputer featuring the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering 1 Petaflop of AI performance. It supports 200 billion parameter models and offers 128GB memory and 4TB storage. Available in May 2025, it aims to empower developers with advanced AI capabilities, starting at $3,000.

NVIDIA Project DIGITS is described as the 'World's Smallest AI Supercomputer,' a desk-sized rig with the new NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. This thing is an absolute beast, offering a staggering 1 Petaflop of AI computing performance at FP4 precision, and it's capable of running 200B, that's 200 billion, parameter models.

NVIDIA Project DIGITS is the World's Smallest AI Supercomputer, 1 Petaflop of AI performance 1
2

"AI will be mainstream in every application for every industry. With Project DIGITS, the Grace Blackwell Superchip comes to millions of developers," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI."

The new GB10 Superchip is a system-on-chip (SoC) based on the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture. It sports the latest generation of CUDA Cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores, connected via an NVLink-C2C interconnect.

NVIDIA collaborated with Arm-based SoC specialists MediaTek on the GB10 design, promising best-in-class power efficiency and performance. As we're talking about an AI supercomputer, the final Project DIGITS AI PC will run on a "standard electrical outlet." Each Project DIGITS desktop AI Supercomputer will feature 128GB of unified memory and 4TB of NVMe storage.

And with NVIDIA ConnectX networking, two Project DIGITS AI Supercomputers can link up and run up to 405-billion-parameter models. Project DIGITS users will have access to all of NVIDIA's AI software, the Linux-based NVIDIA DGX OS, and the ability to deploy seamlessly on NVIDIA DGX Cloud.

Project DIGITS will be available in May 2025 from NVIDIA and its top partners, starting from $3,000.

