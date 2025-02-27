All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch

Assassin's Creed Shadows has endured yet another massive gameplay leak with multiple videos and being published that contain spoilers.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows has experienced a significant gameplay leak, with numerous videos released that include spoilers.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is easily the most rollercoaster of a launch for Ubisoft out of every Assassin's Creed game the company has ever released, and now a new bump in the road has presented itself -- more gameplay has leaked.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 565116
9

It was only recently that copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows appeared in the wild and were being sold on online marketplaces, and before that, gameplay was being leaked online by presumably individuals who received review copies of the title. Now, more gameplay of Shadows has appeared online, showcasing some real big spoilers for the game's story, along with more combat, a look at the inventory, items and mechanics.

You should be warned the videos below do contain spoilers and a collection of 4K screenshots have also been provided. With that disclaimer out of the way, the videos showcase some interesting moments with the protagonist, Naoe, along with a conversation she has with the other protagonist, Yasuke, about his origin. In another video, we get a good look at the Naoe traveling rooftops in Kyoto and performing the iconic "synchronization" with a new area.

Check out the videos for yourself here (spoilers) and here (spoilers) and here (no spoilers).

You can check out more leaked gameplay footage of Assassin's Creed Shadows below. It contains a look at the inventory players will be getting, combat, weapons, armor, and items. Assassin's Creed Shadows will officially release on the 20th of March 2025.

4K Screenshots

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 100
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 101
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 102
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 103
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 104
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 105
9
Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch 106
9
Photo of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Product Type: PS5 Game
Best Deals: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Product Type: PS5 Game
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$24.79 USD
$24.99 USD $25.88 USD
Buy
$39.31 CAD
$44.81 CAD $44.99 CAD
Buy
£15.95
£15.95 £15.90
Buy
$24.79 USD
$24.99 USD $25.88 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2025 at 9:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:streamable.com, streamable.com, streamable.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles