Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another massive leak ahead of launch

Assassin's Creed Shadows has endured yet another massive gameplay leak with multiple videos and being published that contain spoilers.

TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows has experienced a significant gameplay leak, with numerous videos released that include spoilers. Assassin's Creed Shadows has experienced a significant gameplay leak, with numerous videos released that include spoilers.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is easily the most rollercoaster of a launch for Ubisoft out of every Assassin's Creed game the company has ever released, and now a new bump in the road has presented itself -- more gameplay has leaked.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

It was only recently that copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows appeared in the wild and were being sold on online marketplaces, and before that, gameplay was being leaked online by presumably individuals who received review copies of the title. Now, more gameplay of Shadows has appeared online, showcasing some real big spoilers for the game's story, along with more combat, a look at the inventory, items and mechanics.

You should be warned the videos below do contain spoilers and a collection of 4K screenshots have also been provided. With that disclaimer out of the way, the videos showcase some interesting moments with the protagonist, Naoe, along with a conversation she has with the other protagonist, Yasuke, about his origin. In another video, we get a good look at the Naoe traveling rooftops in Kyoto and performing the iconic "synchronization" with a new area.

Check out the videos for yourself here (spoilers) and here (spoilers) and here (no spoilers).

You can check out more leaked gameplay footage of Assassin's Creed Shadows below. It contains a look at the inventory players will be getting, combat, weapons, armor, and items. Assassin's Creed Shadows will officially release on the 20th of March 2025.

4K Screenshots

9

9

9

9

9

9