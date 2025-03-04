Blades of Fire on PC requires GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX for upscaled 4K 60FPS

TL;DR: MercurySteam's Blades of Fire requires an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX for 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings. MercurySteam's Blades of Fire requires an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX for 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings.

MercurySteam's new third-person action game, Blades of Fire, has had its official PC system requirements released, where we're learning we'll need an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX for upscaled 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings.

Blades of Fire at a minimum for 1080p on High settings with FSR on Performance mode for 60FPS is an Intel Core i7-11700KF or AMD Ryzen 5 5800X processor, with 16GB of RAM and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Things are a little higher for High settings at 1440p with FSR on Balanced mode, the CPU requirements remain unchanged, but the GPU requirements are up to the GTX 1080 Ti or RX 6700 XT.

Cranking the game to 4K on High settings with FSR on Balanced the CPU requirements are still unchanged, with the GPU requirements increased to the RTX 4070 SUPER or RX 6800 XT, while the same 4K resolution but at Ultra settings and FSR on Quality mode, hitting 60FPS will require the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX for Blades of Fire.

KEY FEATURES

THE DIVINE METAL : You are Aran de Lira, firstborn of the King's Ward. The newly crowned Queen Nerea has cast a spell that turns steel into stone. Only her army of abominations wield the divine metal against which other blades shatter.

THE FORGE : Find Forge Scrolls, develop your forging skills and craft your weapon to suit your fighting style. The chosen weapon family and the materials you create it from will affect characteristics such as weight, length, durability, penetration and edge quality.

CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON : Choose between seven different weapon families and over 30 unique Forge Scrolls, which allow almost infinite weapon combinations. Your choice of weapon will be crucial when facing your enemy!

TACTICAL COMBAT : A unique and challenging combat system which allows you to attack specific body parts of the enemy. Slash, stab or bludgeon enemies depending on the situation and what the enemy is equipped with. Only the right weapon will allow you to overcome the enemy's armour.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE : Adso is Aran's companion who will join him on his journey. During combat, Adso gives helpful tips how to defeat enemies by analysing them and taking notes in his chronicles. He will be crucial on your adventure, as he speaks the ancient forger language.

BE ON GUARD : Over 50 enemy types, including the Queen's guards, creatures, undead and more. Each enemy has its own unique attack style, weapon, and armour setup.

A WORLD FULL OF MYSTERY: Aran and Adso embark on an uncertain mission. The objective is clear, but the path is full of dangers, mysteries and epic settings such as huge castles, maze-like palaces and more. You will know only what our heroes know, your intuition and courage must fill in the rest.

Blades of Fire launches on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 22.