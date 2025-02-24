Ubisoft responds to Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks, says leaks aren't finalized gameplay

Ubisoft has officially acknowledged the Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks, tells players that any leaks aren't what the final game will look like at release.

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that the Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks are indeed happening, and warns players to avoid any footage or details about the game.

French games-maker Ubisoft just can't catch a break. Assassin's Creed Shadows has been mired in controversy and suffered a delay outside of the critical holiday season. Now copies of the game have apparently gone out ahead of its March release and a bunch of key info and details have been leaked.

Ubisoft has responded on social channels with a statement that essentially says any footage isn't finalized--meaning the actual game won't exactly look or play like the gameplay shown in any leaks.

"We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game. "Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers. "Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks! "

Ubisoft has a lot riding on Assassin's Creed Shadows' success and the company hopes to use sales of the game to help restore revenues and pay down debts. A little over a week ago, Ubisoft management said that Shadows' preorders were tracking alongside Odyssey, indicating that the game is showing early signs of success.