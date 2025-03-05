GAMEMAX is ready to 'Roar to the Future' with its next-gen products and creator-focus

GAMEMAX's 'Roar to the Future' outlined the brand's new look and vision for the future, while offering a first-look at upcoming gear.

GAMEMAX is known for creating impressive PC and gaming hardware with an eye toward performance, style, and reliability. Today, the company is refreshing its brand identity with a new lion-powered logo that marks an exciting new era centered around its cutting-edge next-generation product lineup and new Project SIMBA initiative for content creators around the world.

GAMEMAX's 'Roar to the Future' event, which you can watch above, broadcasted the brand's new vision while showcasing prototypes for its next-gen product lineup to gamers, creators, media, and PC enthusiasts everywhere.

The new green-colored lion-themed logo isn't merely about looking cool (and it does look fantastic); it also signifies GAMEMAX taking leadership over its future as a brand committed to innovation and sustainability, with a community-driven focus.

Performance, Style, and Sustainability

GAMEMAX has given us a first look at its Roar to the Future line-up, which is all about hitting these three key pillars: advanced technology, sleek aesthetics, and sustainability. As it expands its global reach, GAMEMAX will deliver all this with wallet-friendly price points. GAMEMAX's new N90 PC case, a dual-chamber chassis with 270-degree panoramic curved glass, looks stunning and features detachable top and bottom compartments for ease of installation and upgradability. The case offers so much customization that you can even install wood panels and an LCD screen on the bottom compartment.

The focus on sustainability is commendable. GAMEMAX will ensure its products deliver cutting-edge performance while incorporating eco-friendly materials like recycled steel and using green energy throughout its design and manufacturing processes. This also extends to ensuring that its products deliver regarding power efficiency, low noise, and reliable operation. From smart fans to digging deep into the science of airflow and heat dissipation, GAMEMAX even has plans to develop efficient and quiet liquid-cooled server systems for heavy workloads.

"Our new product range embodies GAMEMAX's vision of pushing boundaries in design, sustainability, and performance," said Brant Chen, CEO of GAMEMAX. "We're creating gear that doesn't just look stunning and perform exceptionally, but also helps preserve the gaming ecosystem for future generations."

GAMEMAX's 'Blade Concept' case was also shown during the event. This open-frame design looks incredible thanks to the RGB-lit blades and fan-less, no-noise design. Crafted from CNC precision-machined metal, GAMEMAX is crafting something awe-inspiring.

During the livestream event, GAMEMAX also introduced its new TORNADO T12 ARGB high-performance cooling fans where the lighting mimics the clawstrike of GAMEMAX's new 'claw mark' visual language - and it looks undeniably unique and cool.

GAMEMAX's new LION CORE PSU Series, engineered for gamers and creators, closed out the product showcase. It will ship with a world-first lifetime warranty, and each model includes a native 12V-2X6 connection for the latest GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 50 Series graphics cards. Like all of GAMEMAX's new products, the LION CORE PSU Series not only looks fantastic with the new logo, lighting, and brushed metal look, but they're built with sustainable materials

Project SIMBA is a Call to Creators Everywhere

As part of its evolution, GAMEMAX is introducing a new initiative called Project SIMBA, a call to content creators everywhere looking to collaborate with a brand that delivers cutting-edge products and gear.

New and established creators are invited to reach out to GAMEMAX to unleash their inner Roar, receive exclusive gear, and engage in partnerships and promotional events. More importantly, they'll exchange ideas with like-minded creators and help shape and participate in future designs and GAMEMAX creations.

Ahead of the upcoming 'Roar to the Future' event, we sat down with GAMEMAX to discuss its revamped branding and 2025 line-up of lion-powered products. Check it out below.

Why did you choose to rebrand?

Our rebranding marks a pivotal moment in GAMEMAX's evolution. Although we began as an OEM brand primarily focused on manufacturing, our goal now is to move beyond that stereotype by delivering products that excel in both quality and design. We've assembled a fresh team of forward-thinking professionals who are passionate about innovation, aesthetics, and performance. From advanced engineering to a bold new design identity, everything we do reflects our commitment to creating next-generation products that stand out for their reliability, style, and user-centric features.

Does the new brand intend on entering different markets or the same?

While our primary focus remains on our core market, delivering the quality and innovation GAMEMAX is known for, we're continually exploring new opportunities. Our new brand reflects a commitment to innovation and growth, and we plan to expand our product lines to serve a broader range of end users in the future.

What countries will GameMax be available and serving in?

GAMEMAX products are already available in key markets worldwide, and we're continually exploring new regions for expansion. Our goal this year is to significantly broaden our global reach, ensuring gamers and creators everywhere can experience GAMEMAX's next-generation quality and design. For more detailed selling information, please visit our website.

How many products does GameMax intend on releasing in 2025?

We can't share the exact number for the full year just yet, but we've already launched three products so far and are on track to reach about 20 by mid-year. To learn more about our upcoming releases, be sure to tune into our March 4th event, where we'll unveil our next-generation flagship products firsthand.

What types of products can we expect?

Through this rebranding campaign, you can expect a fresh line-up of products that combine innovative design with enhanced user-friendly features. We're launching reimagined cases, power supplies, and fans - areas where we excel - to elevate the overall user experience.

Can you give us a teaser on which product you are most excited about?

I'm most excited about our new LION CORE PSU. Building on GAMEMAX's legacy of rock-solid performance, it delivers high wattage to support the latest RTX 50 Series GPUs. With its bold, premium design and, most notably, a groundbreaking lifetime warranty, it's truly a game-changer in power solutions.

