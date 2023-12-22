Insomniac on illegal ransomware hack and content leaks: 'This has been extremely distressing'

Insomniac Games officially responds to the illegal ransomware hack that led to over 1TB of sensitive info being leaked, including game builds and more.

Insomniac Games delivers an official response to the recent ransomware cybercrime responsible for leaking confidential materials.

Ransomware group Rhysida recently infiltrated Insomniac Games' internal database and leaked more than 1.7 TB of confidential and highly sensitive data onto the internet. The files included plans on Insomniac's new games, content assets, earnings figures, employee data and info, and a playable build of the upcoming studio's Marvel Wolverine game.

Revealed in the attack was Spider-Man 2's heavy-hitting $300 million budget alongside a multi-year exclusivity agreement between PlayStation and Marvel for the X-Men IP. Now Insomniac has shared their thoughts on the attack with a public statement, saying that despite the leaks, Marvel's Wolverine won't be cancelled and the studio is unwavering in their determination.

Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated.

We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.

This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as ours players deserve. However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right.

On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.

