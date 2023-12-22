Insomniac on illegal ransomware hack and content leaks: 'This has been extremely distressing'

Insomniac Games officially responds to the illegal ransomware hack that led to over 1TB of sensitive info being leaked, including game builds and more.

Insomniac Games delivers an official response to the recent ransomware cybercrime responsible for leaking confidential materials.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ransomware group Rhysida recently infiltrated Insomniac Games' internal database and leaked more than 1.7 TB of confidential and highly sensitive data onto the internet. The files included plans on Insomniac's new games, content assets, earnings figures, employee data and info, and a playable build of the upcoming studio's Marvel Wolverine game.

Popular Now: Microsoft may send 240 million PCs to landfill after it kills support for its most popular OS

Revealed in the attack was Spider-Man 2's heavy-hitting $300 million budget alongside a multi-year exclusivity agreement between PlayStation and Marvel for the X-Men IP. Now Insomniac has shared their thoughts on the attack with a public statement, saying that despite the leaks, Marvel's Wolverine won't be cancelled and the studio is unwavering in their determination.