Laptops

HP's new EliteBook X laptop features AMD Strix Point APU, up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory

HP's upcoming EliteBook X1 laptop is the first laptop featuring 128GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory, powered by AMD's Zen 5-based Strix Point APU.

HP's new EliteBook X laptop features AMD Strix Point APU, up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: HP's EliteBook X G1a laptop features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 5.1GHz. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, a first for laptops. The integrated Radeon 890M GPU is based on RDNA 3.5. The laptop supports a memory speed of 8533 MT/s.

HP's new EliteBook X G1a laptop will feature AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU and a bonkers 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

This is the first laptop featuring 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, as spotted by X user @AnhPhuH with HP offering multiple different configurations of its new EliteBook X G1a laptop. The highest-end configuration finds the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.1GHz, but there's the option for the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 "Strix POint" APU, too.

On the GPU side of things, we've got the RDNA 3.5-based integrated Radeon 890M GPU that is found inside of the Strix Point APU, but the laptop comes with a huge 128GB of RAM no matter which APU you opt for. AnhPhuH notes on X that all three of the major DRAM manufacturers only have 128Gb x32 modules, and not 256Gb x32, and that the 128GB memory option is only available because of the 256Gb x32 modules.

However, while Strix Point APUs can support up to 256GB of LPDDR5X memory, the maximum speed they can support is 8000 MT/s. HP's new EliteBook X G1a specs see support on HP's official website for a higher 8533 MT/s frequency, which is a feat that's even harder when the memory capacity increases (in this case, up to 128GB).

We'll have to wait for AMD and HP to comment on the matter, to see if Strix Point can indeed support 8533 MT/s, but seeing 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 would be impressive inside of the EliteBook X1 G1a laptop.

Photo of the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor



Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

