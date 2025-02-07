HP's new EliteBook X laptop features AMD Strix Point APU, up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory

TL;DR: HP's EliteBook X G1a laptop features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 5.1GHz. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, a first for laptops. The integrated Radeon 890M GPU is based on RDNA 3.5. The laptop supports a memory speed of 8533 MT/s. HP's EliteBook X G1a laptop features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 5.1GHz. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, a first for laptops. The integrated Radeon 890M GPU is based on RDNA 3.5. The laptop supports a memory speed of 8533 MT/s.

HP's new EliteBook X G1a laptop will feature AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU and a bonkers 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

This is the first laptop featuring 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, as spotted by X user @AnhPhuH with HP offering multiple different configurations of its new EliteBook X G1a laptop. The highest-end configuration finds the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.1GHz, but there's the option for the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 "Strix POint" APU, too.

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon

On the GPU side of things, we've got the RDNA 3.5-based integrated Radeon 890M GPU that is found inside of the Strix Point APU, but the laptop comes with a huge 128GB of RAM no matter which APU you opt for. AnhPhuH notes on X that all three of the major DRAM manufacturers only have 128Gb x32 modules, and not 256Gb x32, and that the 128GB memory option is only available because of the 256Gb x32 modules.

However, while Strix Point APUs can support up to 256GB of LPDDR5X memory, the maximum speed they can support is 8000 MT/s. HP's new EliteBook X G1a specs see support on HP's official website for a higher 8533 MT/s frequency, which is a feat that's even harder when the memory capacity increases (in this case, up to 128GB).

We'll have to wait for AMD and HP to comment on the matter, to see if Strix Point can indeed support 8533 MT/s, but seeing 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 would be impressive inside of the EliteBook X1 G1a laptop.