Lisa Su says AMD is on track to a 100x power efficiency improvement by 2027

The CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, has taken center stage at imec's ITF World 2024 conference to accept an award and outline AMD's goal of reaching 100x power efficiency by 2027.

Su accepted the prestigious Imec Innovation Award for innovation and industry leadership, joining prominent technology figures such as Bill Gates. Following the award's acceptance, Su began illustrating AMD's quest to achieve 100x performance improvement by 2027 and how AMD is going to overcome big problems such as the compute/energy required to train exponentially growing advanced AI models.

Su explained AI models typically doubled in size every two years, but now its growing at 20x per year, completely outpacing computing and memory advancements. To combat these problems AMD will be implementing a multi-facet strategy that will introduce new silicon architectures, AI-specific architectures, software, system and data tuning, and hardware co-designs.

As for specific hardware, Su mentioned AMD's 3nm Gate All Around (GAA) transistors as being the catalyst to improving efficiency and performance, along with improvements in packaging and interconnects, which will result in AMD's products being more cost-effective and power-efficient. Furthermore, advanced modular designs will also maximize compute-per-watt from each square millimeter of data on the silicon footprint.

"We have the opportunity to drive that ecosystem by bringing many different capabilities and many different expertise's together. I think that's the key for the next generation of innovation," Su said.