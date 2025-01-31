GeForce RTX 5090 signed by JayzTwoCents scalped already, up for stupidly high $5800

JayzTwoCents personally signs a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card at Micro Center, gets home and sees it up for sale for $5800.

TL;DR: YouTuber JayzTwoCents built a gaming PC at Micro Center to celebrate NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series launch. He signed an RTX 5090, which was later listed for $5800 on Facebook Marketplace. JayzTwoCents criticized the seller for scalping, highlighting issues of scarcity and demand in the market.

YouTuber JayzTwoCents attended a Micro Center in Tustin, where he built a brand new gaming PC live in order to celebrate NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, where he signed an RTX 5090 for a fan... who threw it up for sale for $5800.

JayzTwoCents signed a custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card that Eric Wang purchased, and then throwing it up onto Facebook Marketplace for $5800, noting that it was signed by the YouTuber. JayzTwoCents took to his X account, saying "Epic didn't want long to scalp the card we signed in Tustin Micro Center today".

He followed up the post, adding: "I messaged him and called him a dick. I feel better now haha". The seller must have noticed, as he edited his listing to remote the mention that JayzTwoCents signed the box. JayzTwoCents replied to someone saying that the problem isn't with scalpers, but with scarcity and demand, to which the YouTuber responded: "I asked everyone who I signed 'are you keeping it or selling it' they all said keeping... so this guys a filthy liar".

Whatever way you put it, $5800 for the GeForce RTX 5090 is bonkers.