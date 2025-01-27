All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

PC gamers are already camping out waiting to grab their new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards

There are PC gamers already camping outside of Micro Center waiting to pick up NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

PC gamers are already camping out waiting to grab their new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards are launching soon, with high demand and limited stock expected. PC gamers are camping outside Micro Center stores in anticipation. Micro Center will use a voucher system to manage purchases, but availability of specific models is not guaranteed.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves of retailers, with PC gamers already camping outside of Micro Center in the US awaiting their Blackwell gaming GPUs.

We've been hearing that stock of NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will be extremely tight, and while waiting for a hot new PC product isn't anything new... the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are some of the most lusted-after GPUs in recent years.

Micro Center has PC gamers camping out of their stores, waiting for the new RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards... surprising exactly no one, but it's still cool to see so much hype, and people willing to brave the outdoors to wait for NVIDIA's latest GPUs.

How will Micro Center handle lines and purchases on launch day?

"To ensure a smooth and fair process, Micro Center will use a voucher system on launch day. Vouchers will be distributed to customers in line on a first-come, first-served basis shortly before the store opens. A voucher guarantees you the ability to purchase a GPU, but it does not guarantee a specific model or manufacturer".

Will there be enough inventory for everyone who visits on launch day?

"The NVIDIA RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are highly anticipated, and we expect strong interest on launch day. While availability cannot be guaranteed, we encourage customers to visit their local store early. Please note that lines may form based on past launches".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

