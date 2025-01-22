All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

NVIDIA says how it will get gamers to play their games at 1000FPS

NVIDIA has outlined the future of gaming and how it's targeting extremely high refresh rates, possibly even pushing numbers as high as 1000FPS.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is focusing on the future of gaming by aiming for extremely high refresh rates, potentially reaching up to 1000FPS.

Display manufacturers have been pushing the limits of display technology for quite some time, with TCL only last year showcasing a 4K 1000Hz gaming monitor. But what use are these monitors if the hardware to reach that figure doesn't exist?

Skip to 22:13

NVIDIA believes they will eventually become the norm as the graphics cards become more powerful, and in particular, AI-powered technologies such as frame generation take center stage. In a recent interview with Digital Foundry, NVIDIA's Bryan Catanzaro, VP of Applied Deep Learning Research, where he touched on all of the new AI technologies arriving with NVIDIA's new 50-series GPUs. One of the main technologies is Multi-Frame Generation, which reduces memory costs and substantially adds more framerate to an applicable game.

Speaking on the future of gaming and how frame generation will play a role, Catanzaro explains the future of high refresh rate monitors of 1000Hz and above will be powered by frame generation. Currently, 1000Hz monitors seem like a distant future, especially if you consider that current gaming monitors are only now reaching the 240Hz+ mark at 4K (OLED). Getting to 1000Hz at 4K while also having a graphics card capable of powering that display to its maximum capabilities is still many years away, but with the jumps we have seen in DLSS performance, perhaps that future is closer than it appears to be.

"I'm excited about 1000Hz monitors, I think that's going to feel amazing. I definitely think we're going to be using a lot of frame gen to get to a thousand Hertz," said Catanzaro

2
NEWS SOURCES:pcguide.com, tomshardware.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

