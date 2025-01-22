NVIDIA says how it will get gamers to play their games at 1000FPS

NVIDIA has outlined the future of gaming and how it's targeting extremely high refresh rates, possibly even pushing numbers as high as 1000FPS.

Display manufacturers have been pushing the limits of display technology for quite some time, with TCL only last year showcasing a 4K 1000Hz gaming monitor. But what use are these monitors if the hardware to reach that figure doesn't exist?

NVIDIA believes they will eventually become the norm as the graphics cards become more powerful, and in particular, AI-powered technologies such as frame generation take center stage. In a recent interview with Digital Foundry, NVIDIA's Bryan Catanzaro, VP of Applied Deep Learning Research, where he touched on all of the new AI technologies arriving with NVIDIA's new 50-series GPUs. One of the main technologies is Multi-Frame Generation, which reduces memory costs and substantially adds more framerate to an applicable game.

Speaking on the future of gaming and how frame generation will play a role, Catanzaro explains the future of high refresh rate monitors of 1000Hz and above will be powered by frame generation. Currently, 1000Hz monitors seem like a distant future, especially if you consider that current gaming monitors are only now reaching the 240Hz+ mark at 4K (OLED). Getting to 1000Hz at 4K while also having a graphics card capable of powering that display to its maximum capabilities is still many years away, but with the jumps we have seen in DLSS performance, perhaps that future is closer than it appears to be.

"I'm excited about 1000Hz monitors, I think that's going to feel amazing. I definitely think we're going to be using a lot of frame gen to get to a thousand Hertz," said Catanzaro

