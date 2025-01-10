Patriot's new iLuxe Stick C: super-cute, super-small external storage for Apple products

Patriot's new iLuxe Cube shown off at CES 2025: the ultimate auto-backup solution for your iDevice, works perfectly with the Apple iPhone, iPad.

At CES 2025, Patriot unveiled the iLuxe Cube, an auto-backup solution for iDevices, celebrating its 40th anniversary. It charges and backs up data simultaneously, supports multiple devices with individual folders, and features H2+ industrial-grade memory. It offers capacities from 128GB to 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, and exclusive Trust Circle technology for enhanced data security. Compatible with iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Patriot had plenty to show off at CES 2025, celebrating its huge 40-year anniversary, with its new iLuxe Cube auto-backup solution for iDevices on show. Check it out:

The new Patriot iLuxe Cube has been made for your ultimate convenience, capable of charging your Apple iPhone or iPad, while the iLuxe Cube does it thing in the background backing up new contacts, photos, videos, and more data at the same time. The iLuxe Cube will back up content that hasn't been loaded onto it, and one iLuxe Cube is enough for the entire family.

You can backup multiple iPhones and iPads in your house without any crossover or confusion, as Patriot's new iLuxe Cube creates an individual folder forr each iPhone ID. Better yet, the iLuxe Cube has been designed with H2+ industrial-grade embedded memory, making all those important backups guaranteed.

Patriot continues: "Created to provide excellency, all videos and images are always 100% restored so you can save and visit them without there being any differences in quality. To safeguard content and memories, this device comes with a trust circle for enhanced data security, letting the user control which data can be shared".

Patriot iLuxe Cube features: