Patriot's new iLuxe Stick C: super-cute, super-small external storage for Apple products

Patriot had plenty to show off at CES 2025, celebrating its huge 40-year anniversary, with its new iLuxe Cube auto-backup solution for iDevices on show. Check it out:
The new Patriot iLuxe Cube has been made for your ultimate convenience, capable of charging your Apple iPhone or iPad, while the iLuxe Cube does it thing in the background backing up new contacts, photos, videos, and more data at the same time. The iLuxe Cube will back up content that hasn't been loaded onto it, and one iLuxe Cube is enough for the entire family.
You can backup multiple iPhones and iPads in your house without any crossover or confusion, as Patriot's new iLuxe Cube creates an individual folder forr each iPhone ID. Better yet, the iLuxe Cube has been designed with H2+ industrial-grade embedded memory, making all those important backups guaranteed.
Patriot continues: "Created to provide excellency, all videos and images are always 100% restored so you can save and visit them without there being any differences in quality. To safeguard content and memories, this device comes with a trust circle for enhanced data security, letting the user control which data can be shared".
Patriot iLuxe Cube features:
- Capacity: 128GB-1TB
- USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C 5Gbps
- Compatible with iOS 12 or above, macOS 10.x or above, and Windows XP or above
- Individual folders for each iPhone ID-one Cube for the whole family
- Exclusive Trust Circle technology
- 100% restoration of original backup date, time, location tags, and file formats
- Backs up only new images and content not yet stored on the iLuxe Cube
- Easily backup and restore images from your iPhone
- Background backup technology allows multitasking during the backup process
- Compatible with USB-C PD fast charging (up to 30 watts)
- Apple MFi certified-made for iPhone and iPad
- 3-year warranty