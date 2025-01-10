All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Patriot's new iLuxe Stick C: super-cute, super-small external storage for Apple products

Patriot's new iLuxe Cube shown off at CES 2025: the ultimate auto-backup solution for your iDevice, works perfectly with the Apple iPhone, iPad.

Patriot's new iLuxe Stick C: super-cute, super-small external storage for Apple products
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2025, Patriot unveiled the iLuxe Cube, an auto-backup solution for iDevices, celebrating its 40th anniversary. It charges and backs up data simultaneously, supports multiple devices with individual folders, and features H2+ industrial-grade memory. It offers capacities from 128GB to 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, and exclusive Trust Circle technology for enhanced data security. Compatible with iOS, macOS, and Windows, it ensures

Patriot had plenty to show off at CES 2025, celebrating its huge 40-year anniversary, with its new iLuxe Cube auto-backup solution for iDevices on show. Check it out:

Patriot's new iLuxe Stick C: super-cute, super-small external storage for Apple products 35
2

The new Patriot iLuxe Cube has been made for your ultimate convenience, capable of charging your Apple iPhone or iPad, while the iLuxe Cube does it thing in the background backing up new contacts, photos, videos, and more data at the same time. The iLuxe Cube will back up content that hasn't been loaded onto it, and one iLuxe Cube is enough for the entire family.

You can backup multiple iPhones and iPads in your house without any crossover or confusion, as Patriot's new iLuxe Cube creates an individual folder forr each iPhone ID. Better yet, the iLuxe Cube has been designed with H2+ industrial-grade embedded memory, making all those important backups guaranteed.

Patriot continues: "Created to provide excellency, all videos and images are always 100% restored so you can save and visit them without there being any differences in quality. To safeguard content and memories, this device comes with a trust circle for enhanced data security, letting the user control which data can be shared".

Patriot iLuxe Cube features:

  • Capacity: 128GB-1TB
  • USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C 5Gbps
  • Compatible with iOS 12 or above, macOS 10.x or above, and Windows XP or above
  • Individual folders for each iPhone ID-one Cube for the whole family
  • Exclusive Trust Circle technology
  • 100% restoration of original backup date, time, location tags, and file formats
  • Backs up only new images and content not yet stored on the iLuxe Cube
  • Easily backup and restore images from your iPhone
  • Background backup technology allows multitasking during the backup process
  • Compatible with USB-C PD fast charging (up to 30 watts)
  • Apple MFi certified-made for iPhone and iPad
  • 3-year warranty
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

