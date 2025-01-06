Apple settles Siri lawsuit for $95 million, eligible iPhone users will get paid out

Apple has wrapped up a six-year-long lawsuit where the company has agreed to pay a $95 million settlement that results in some iPhone users getting $20.

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit - alleging that the company was retaining recordings of private conversations with the virtual assistant Siri.

This settlement marks the end of a 6-year proceeding starting in 2019, during which Apple has vehemently denied any wrongdoing or liability for the matter. The accusations brought towards Apple cap a long string of cybersecurity concerns. A recent report from The New York Post highlighted an iOS setting 'Enhanced Visual Search' that evidently shares user's photos and photo data with Apple by default. Just 3 weeks prior, warnings were also issued that failing to update to iOS 18 could leave users vulnerable to security threats.

As part of the settlement, U.S. users who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 2014 and December 2024 are eligible for compensation. Eligible individuals may receive up to $20 per device, with a maximum of five devices per person, pending court approval in February. Instructions on how to claim, and when payments will be disbursed, will be approved by a federal judge in the next hearing scheduled for Feb 14th, 2025.

This case highlights the importance of both protecting and understanding how large corporations handle personal data. While advertising revenue is a predominant driving force in tech, awareness regarding the collection and use of your own personal user data is of personal interest to individual users worldwide. With over 1.38 billion active iPhone users, this case serves as a reminder for users to take proactive steps in managing their privacy settings. This includes reviewing Siri's activation controls, opting out of data-sharing, and taking other necessary steps to protect your own digital footprint.