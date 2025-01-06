All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple settles Siri lawsuit for $95 million, eligible iPhone users will get paid out

Apple has wrapped up a six-year-long lawsuit where the company has agreed to pay a $95 million settlement that results in some iPhone users getting $20.

Apple settles Siri lawsuit for $95 million, eligible iPhone users will get paid out
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple will pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit over Siri recordings, ending a 6-year case. U.S. users with Siri devices from 2014-2024 may receive up to $20 per device. The case underscores the importance of data privacy and managing personal settings, especially with over 1.38 billion iPhone users.

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit - alleging that the company was retaining recordings of private conversations with the virtual assistant Siri.

Apple settles Siri lawsuit for $95 million, eligible iPhone users will get paid out 151
2

This settlement marks the end of a 6-year proceeding starting in 2019, during which Apple has vehemently denied any wrongdoing or liability for the matter. The accusations brought towards Apple cap a long string of cybersecurity concerns. A recent report from The New York Post highlighted an iOS setting 'Enhanced Visual Search' that evidently shares user's photos and photo data with Apple by default. Just 3 weeks prior, warnings were also issued that failing to update to iOS 18 could leave users vulnerable to security threats. 

As part of the settlement, U.S. users who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 2014 and December 2024 are eligible for compensation. Eligible individuals may receive up to $20 per device, with a maximum of five devices per person, pending court approval in February. Instructions on how to claim, and when payments will be disbursed, will be approved by a federal judge in the next hearing scheduled for Feb 14th, 2025. 

This case highlights the importance of both protecting and understanding how large corporations handle personal data. While advertising revenue is a predominant driving force in tech, awareness regarding the collection and use of your own personal user data is of personal interest to individual users worldwide. With over 1.38 billion active iPhone users, this case serves as a reminder for users to take proactive steps in managing their privacy settings. This includes reviewing Siri's activation controls, opting out of data-sharing, and taking other necessary steps to protect your own digital footprint. 

Photo of the MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super 12G Ventus 2X OC Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super 12G Ventus 2X OC Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$684.97 USD
- $624.99 USD
Buy
$857.99 CAD
- $849.99 CAD
Buy
$1314.27 CAD
- -
Buy
-
£598.30 £598.39
Buy
$684.97 USD
- $624.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 11:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, nypost.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles