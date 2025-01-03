NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS 4 tech expected to launch with GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs (duh)

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series, featuring DLSS 4 technology, is set to launch at CES 2025. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 will support high-performance gaming monitors. Inno3D confirms AI-enhanced features for gaming and content creation, including improved power efficiency and AI-accelerated graphics, revolutionizing graphics processing. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series, featuring DLSS 4 technology, is set to launch at CES 2025. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 will support high-performance gaming monitors. Inno3D confirms AI-enhanced features for gaming and content creation, including improved power efficiency and AI-accelerated graphics, revolutionizing graphics processing.

Let's face it: we all know NVIDIA will unleash DLSS 4 upscaling technology with its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, and now we have some 'proof' from some new leaks posted on X. Check it out:

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will be announced at CES 2025 and released in the weeks and months later, with the GeForce RTX 5080 launching first, and the new ultra-enthusiast and mega-expensive GeForce RTX 5090 launching in the weeks after. Now we're getting early retailer listings for an ASUS RTX 5080 graphics card which mentions DLSS 4 technology.

In a new post on X, leaker "kopite7kimi" confirmed DLSS 4 is coming by saying "DLSS 4 is true" and that we should expect those monster new 1080p 750Hz, 600Hz, and ultra-high-end 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors have enough performance out of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 with DLSS 4 enabled to hit those lofty high-performance mega frames.

Inno3D has since confirmed that there will be AI-enhanced features for gaming and content creation shown off at CES 2025, with Neural Rendering Capabilities, which will "revolutionize how graphics are processed and displayed". There will also be "AI-accelerated graphics" offering "improved performance in AI-assisted tasks and better integration of AI in gaming and content creation workflows".

The company has also touted "AI-enhanced power efficiency" which is explained as "more power-efficient, utilizing AI to optimize power consumption and thermal management".

NVIDIA seems to be using AI for plenty of new tricks on the GeForce RTX 50 series, beyond offering new levels of performance from DLSS 4 for gaming, and into how your card operates, power efficiency, and what seems to be, so, so much more. We'll have the full skinny on NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 upscaling technology and the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs (and their Laptop or Max-Q variants) at CES 2025 next week.