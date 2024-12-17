NVIDIA's next-gen B300, GB300 have 'severe thermal issues' but there's plenty of time to fix it

NVIDIA's next-gen B300 and GB300 AI GPUs are reportedly experiencing 'severe thermal issues' with AOS, hopefully no delays like there was with B200, GB200.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is testing next-gen B300 and GB300 AI GPUs, facing thermal issues with AOS's DrMOS chips. Insider Ming-Chi Kuo suggests NVIDIA might seek alternative suppliers or accelerate testing of MPS's 5x6 DrMOS to avoid production delays. This could impact AOS's market expectations, with MPS potentially benefiting from better thermal performance.

NVIDIA's next-gen B300 and GB300 AI GPUs are currently being tested, with some news that AOS's DrMOS were experiencing "severe thermal issues".

In a new post on X and a more detailed post on Medium, insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that the DrMOS chips are currently being tested for NVIDIA's new GB300/B300 system, and that they're AOS's 5x5 and MPS's 5x6, with Kuo's supply chain survey indicating that AOS's DrMOS were experiencing severe thermal issues.

Kuo said: "With GB300/B300 still some time away from mass production, This event doesn't mean that AOS can't eventually benefit from GB300/B300. However, to avoid repeating delays seen with GB200/B200, NVIDIA's efforts to seek alternative 5x5 DrMOS suppliers or to accelerate testing of MPS's 5x6 DrMOS could impact the market's high expectations for AOS's orders in the near term".

In full, Kuo provided the following analysis: