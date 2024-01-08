VESA's new DisplayPort 2.1a specs support longer UHBR cables

VESA's new DisplayPort 2.1a update and its new DP54 cable specification enables support of both UHBR10 and UHBR13.5 sink and source devices up to 2m long.

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has announced the latest update to DisplayPort, with the introduction of version 2.1a.

The new DisplayPort 2.1a update replaces the VESA-certified DP40 ultra-high-bit-rate (UHBR) cable specification with a new VESA-certified DP54 UHBR cable specification that enables up to four-lane UBHR13.5 link rate support, with a maximum throughput of 54Gbps over a two-meter passive cable.

This means that the new DisplayPort 2.1a update doubles the passive cable length of UHBR13.5 GPU-to-display connections, something that was previously only possible through a DP80 UHBR cable, which provides users with greater flexibility on their gaming or workstation setup.

James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA explained in the press release: "With the latest update to DisplayPort, the UHBR13.5 cable spec is now purpose built to provide both UHBR10 and UHBR13.5 monitors and graphics cards with a longer passive cable. Consumers are no longer limited to connecting UHBR13.5 sink and source devices with a one-meter DP80 cable, which provides more bandwidth support than what their hardware needs and, in some cases, might be too short for their set-up, for example with ultra-wide curved displays".

Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA added: "Displays are increasingly being integrated into automobiles, which provides a valuable infotainment resource for drivers and passengers but can also create opportunities for safety errors and data breaches if not properly secured".

Lempesis added: "As the world's leading standards body for the global display industry, VESA takes automotive display safety and security seriously. Leveraging the latest versions of DisplayPort and eDP with VESA's Display Stream Compression (DSC) codec, our new Automotive Extension Services protocol can handle the safety and security needs of virtually every safety-critical display in the vehicle from a single cable. We are issuing a call to electronics, displays and automotive manufacturers to join our efforts in continuing to shape this new Automotive Extension Services protocol to address the future challenges and needs facing the automotive industry and consumers".