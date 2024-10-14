All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Xbox Game Studios gets second new leader in a year

Xbox Game Studios is now led by Craig Duncan, who served as studio head of Rare for the last 13 years, as current XGS boss Alan Hartmann retires soon.

Xbox Game Studios gets second new leader in a year
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Xbox Game Studios just got its second new boss in about a year's time.

Xbox Game Studios gets second new leader in a year 1
2

Xbox's Matt Booty used to lead the group's stable of developers under the Xbox Game Studios banner, but he was promoted to Xbox President of Game Content and Studios following the $70 billion Microsoft-Activision merger. Alan Hartmann, previously the head of Forza developer Turn 10, was then promoted to lead Xbox Game Studios.

Now Hartmann is retiring at the end of November, and Rare boss Craig Duncan is taking on the mantle. Xbox exec Matt Booty explained the news in a memo that was acquired by The Verge:

"I am pleased to announce that Craig Duncan will assume the role of Head of Xbox Game Studios.

"Craig brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Codemasters, Midway Games, and Sumo Digital before joining Xbox in 2011 to lead Rare. During this time, Rare has achieved sustained business success and developed new IP, most notably the ever-evolving Sea of Thieves, a cross-platform franchise with over 40 million players.

"In his new role, Craig will continue to focus on helping our studios deliver high-quality, differentiated game experiences that can grow into successful franchises and reach more players by investing in new IP.

Craig will report to me and join the Game Content and Studios leadership team, working closely with Alan during the transition. The existing XGS leadership team Alan established will remain intact and report to Craig."

Xbox's first-party developers under XGS include:

  1. Halo Studios
  2. World's Edge
  3. The Coalition
  4. Compulsion Games
  5. Double Fine
  6. The Initiative
  7. inXile
  8. Mojang
  9. Ninja THeory
  10. Obsidian
  11. Playground Games
  12. RARE
  13. Turn 10
  14. Undead Labs
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

